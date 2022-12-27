Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Eighth YSL Member Makes Shocking Admission While Others Reject Plea Deal
With Young Thug's trial quickly approaching, more YSL members are making surprising moves that may or may not help them in the long run. On Thursday night, December 29, Laws & Crimes reporter Cathy Russon posted videos from key moments during the hearings of Tenquarius Mender aka “Nard” and Derontae Bebee. Unlike others before them, Nard and Bebee both rejected plea deals that would've gotten them released from jail. They chose to go to trial alongside Young Thug whith Nard facing a maximum of 50 years in prison and Bebee facing a life sentence.
