Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines: Customers can't rebook flights until after New Year's Day

By Olivia Leach
 4 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 70% of Southwest's flights have been canceled and travelers at Love Field Airport in Dallas have been lining up trying to get answers from the airline.

Travelers at the airport say they were told they won't be able to catch another Southwest flight until Saturday .

"It's too hard to wrap your head around," said Jim Lovell.

The Lovell family just found out their Southwest flight home to San Diego after the holidays was canceled.

"We just heard that the next possible flight we can take home would be the 31 of December," said Lovell.

Now they're reeling trying to figure out how they'll to get home to California.

"How do you afford to stay in a city that you weren't planning to stay in?" he said.

Southwest is blaming all the cancellations on the winter storm that swept across the country.

"The biggest challenge that we faced was incredible delays to the point where we had to cancel flights due to snow, people getting to the airport, people leaving the airport," said Jay McVay, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines. "With those cancellations and as a result, we end up with flight crews and airplanes that are out of place and not in the cities that they need to be in."

President Biden also joined the conversation, tweeting that his administration is working to "ensure airlines are held accountable.

The Department of Transportation says they're concerned about Southwest's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays" and they'll be investigating whether the cancellations were controllable.

According to FlightAware, 70% of Southwest's flights were canceled on Monday, leaving thousands of flyers nationwide frustrated.

"We do apologize to our customers," said McVay. "We are willing to offer hotels, ride assistance, vans."

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell said the Dallas-based airline's issues over the last several days "go beyond weather."

"The problems at Southwest Airlines over the last several days go beyond weather. The Committee will be looking into the causes of these disruptions and its impact to consumers. Many airlines fail to adequately communicate with consumers during flight cancellations. Consumers deserve strong protections, including an updated consumer refund rule."

Southwest is telling affected flyers to keep their receipts and contact them via their website or customer service phone number.

On Tuesday evening, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan issued the following update:

