Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has a Massive Obsession With Pickles
It's no secret that Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves him some pickles. As a NASCAR retirement gift, the folks at Phoenix Raceway gave Junior and his wife Amy an entire barrel's worth of pickles from his favorite Arizona-based pickles place, Max's Dill Pickles, following his final race in Phoenix back in 2017. Honestly, it's a wonder more people didn't call him Dill Jr., or that he didn't keep his race car just stocked with pickles.
Rusty Wallace Paid a $5,000 Fine, but NASCAR May Not Have Seen It as ‘Change’ for the Better
Rusty Wallace tried getting in the last word after using a costly bad word on the radio. The post Rusty Wallace Paid a $5,000 Fine, but NASCAR May Not Have Seen It as ‘Change’ for the Better appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
2022 Season in Review: Chase Elliott
WINS: Five (Dover, Nashville, Atlanta II, Pocono, Talladega II) QUALIFIED FIRST: Three times (Martinsville I, Road America, Watkins Glen) WHAT WENT RIGHT: Elliott’s five wins were scattered across the season. He led 73 laps to win the 11th race of the year at Dover and scored again at Nashville, a track Hendrick Motorsports has dominated. He won two races later at Atlanta and then drove sideways into a victory at Pocono when Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, who finished one-two, were disqualified. Elliott’s last win came in the playoffs at Talladega as he scored on a last-lap pass.
qcnews.com
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, NASCAR ‘Garage 56’ Le Mans racer take to the track
A trio of Chevrolet race cars were recently caught testing at Sebring International Raceway in a video posted to YouTube by Corvette Blogger. In the video, the number 3 Corvette C8.R, which finished third in the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro championship, shares the track with the new 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Also appearing: the NASCAR Cup Series Camaro that Hendrick Motorsports is preparing for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Jeff Gordon Jumped Off a 23-Foot Cliff to Ring in the New Year a Few Years Back
During his 26-year career as a NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon encountered danger pretty much on a weekly basis. Like every other driver who competes in the sport's highest level, Gordon consistently hit speeds of nearly 200 MPH, wrecking several times and coming close to catastrophe even more frequently. Guys who race as long as Gordon did come to embrace that intensity and crave that adrenaline rush, to the point that, even in retirement, they're still looking for other exciting ways to get the ticker pounding. Even in his 50s, Gordon is looking for every opportunity to experience the extreme. He may have traded in the racing suit for a business suit, but thanks to all the money he's made over the years, he can afford to get the blood pumping in, let's just say, more exotic ways.
NASCAR Classic: New series using old rule books on the way?
Historical NASCAR racing series appears to be in the works. NASCAR team owner Justin Marks announced the ‘NASCAR Classic’ idea to social media in mid-December. The idea would see NASCAR race cars for eras prior back in-action on modern racing circuits. Immediately, the idea was welcomed by nostalgic...
Jimmie Johnson could run the No. 49 car with Petty GMS Motorsports
Jimmie Johnson will return to the NASCAR Cup Series next season and at least two numbers are on the table for Petty GMS Motorsports.
Autoweek.com
The Death of NASCAR Superstar Fireball Roberts
Glenn "Fireball" Roberts was a NASCAR superstar in the early 1960s. Roberts was on Lap 7 of the 1964 World 600 at Charlotte when Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett crashed. Roberts tried to avoid the wreckage, but instead he also crashed. The wreck was one of the most horrifying in NASCAR history.
Visit ASA STARS National Tour Booth at CARS Racing Show May Events at Hickory Motor & North Wilkesboro Speedways To Be Highlighted
The CARS Racing Show in North Carolina has become a winter tradition for racers and fans surrounding the Tar Heel State. This year attendees can visit the ASA National Tour booth to receive more information regarding its national pavement Super Late Model Series in 2023. The CARS Racing Show will...
NBC Sports
IndyCar drivers in 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona
The NTT IndyCar Series still is more than two months away from dropping the green flag, but the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona again will provide a season preview. There are at least eight active IndyCar drivers entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway, including four in the rebranded premier GTP category that will feature the debut of the LMDh prototypes.
Claire B. Lang of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Reveals Most Compelling Interviews in 2022 NASCAR Season, Including Some Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Moments
SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Claire B. Lang details her most compelling interviews in 2022, and there are some memorable and emotional moments. The post Claire B. Lang of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Reveals Most Compelling Interviews in 2022 NASCAR Season, Including Some Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
Camrie Caruso’s Presence Beefs up KB Titan Racing NHRA Pro Stock Arsenal
Union of Titan Racing, KB Racing strengthens Pro Stock class. Newly blended team fields three rising second- and third-generation stars. Headliner Greg Anderson welcomes newest teammate/rival. News this week that Titan Racing will sweep Camrie Caruso, the NHRA’s reigning rookie of the year, into its merger with KB Racing means...
