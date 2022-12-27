ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota Golden Gophers

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gv3Z5_0jvS2hov00

Syracuse and Minnesota square off in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday. All Syracuse caught up with Ryan Burns of Gopher Illustrated to get the inside scoop on the Orange's opponent.

Q: Who do you expect to start at QB? What are his strengths and weaknesses?

Burns : I expect Athan Kaliakmanis to start at quarterback, but if Tanner Morgan is finally cleared to play, I wouldn't be shocked to see both of them. Morgan was knocked out of the Nebraska game with his second concussion in almost as many weeks, and then didn't practice for the rest of November because he was in the protocol. The senior quarterback holds career records of most career wins (33), most accurate quarterback with completion percentage, and is second in career completions, attempts and passing yards. But there's no doubt that the Greek Rifle, aka Kalikamanis, is the future of this football team. He's a bigger, faster and more athletic quarterback than Morgan, but he's also younger and isn't afraid to take some risks.

With a couple of key members of the Orange secondary not playing in this game, I'd imagine that regardless of quarterback, the Gophers will test them.

Q: What makes Mo Ibrahim so good?

Burns : I know that Syracuse fans are used to watching really good running backs after watching Sean Tucker all year, but Mo Ibrahim is on a different level in my eyes. He ranked second in FBS football in yards after contact this season with 1,065 rushing yards. You read that right. This isn't meant as a shot across the bow for Orange fans, but he literally had more yards after contact than Tucker had rushing yards this season.

And the thing about Ibrahim is he isn't the biggest, strongest, fastest, twitchiest or most athletic running back that Syracuse fans have seen this season. But he's got the best vision of any of them, and his ability to consistently make the first man miss is uncanny. He's also always falling forward, so while he may not have the breakaway speed, Ibrahim is always getting positive yards and keeping this Minnesota offense on track. I've heard that he will be playing in the Pinstripe Bowl as he needs 35 rushing yards to break the Gophers single-season rushing record, and 67 yards to become the all-time leading in rushing yards as well.

Q: Minnesota has a reputation of being a strong defensive team. What makes them so good and who are key players?

Burns : Minnesota boasts one of the best and most well-rounded defenses in the nation under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. The Golden Gophers rank fifth in the country by allowing 279.5 total yards per contest. They also have the No. 4 defense in terms of scoring (13.3 ppg), No. 8 in passing yards allowed (173.7) and the No. 15 rush defense (105.8).

Minnesota, Air Force, Illinois, and Iowa are the only teams in the FBS that rank in the top 20 in each of those categories.

They're also the No. 2 defense in college football on third down, as only 26.2% of third downs this season have been converted against the Gopher defense. No team in college football has fewer third downs converted against them overall, as Minnesota allowed just 39 all season.

And the interesting part about this defense is there's not a ton of guys that'll be drafted in April on it. Their best player in safety Tyler Nubin (probably a later Day 2 pick) decided to come back for 2023, and they'll have a couple of other members of the secondary in all-star games as well. But this is largely a defense that does their job, and when they do, they've been darn good at it.

Q: If there’s a weakness on the defense, what is it?

Burns : Pass-rush. Minnesota has struggled all season to get a consistent pass-rush, and they really don't send more than five guys when they blitz. The Gophers were dead-last in the Big Ten in sacks with 17, and they were in the bottom three in the Big Ten in pressures and hurries on the quarterback.

Q: How do you see this game playing out?

Burns : With bowl games, it's all about who wants to be there. The only opt-out I'm watching for Minnesota right now is their first-team All-Big Ten center in John Michael Schmitz, which would be a big loss for Minnesota, but they'd also be replaced him with a fifth-year senior, and the other four guys around him were at least All-Big Ten honorable mention this fall. On the flip side, Syracuse's best offensive weapon and offensive lineman will be out, plus two key members of that secondary. You also factor in that the Orange will be without both of their coordinators in this game, which is a giant wild card.

I'm also skeptical that the 13th ranked run defense in the ACC is going to be able to stop a motivated Mohamed Ibrahim from doing what he does on the ground. Ibrahim was banged up with ankle and shoulder injuries in late November, but now with a month to recover, he should be as healthy as fans have seen. Minnesota's defense hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than 16 points in a game since October 22nd, while Syracuse's defense has allowed over 32 points per game over their last six games.

Dino Babers is 1-0 in his time at Syracuse in bowl games, while Minnesota is 3-0 under PJ Fleck.

If Sean Tucker, Matthew Bergeron, Duce Chestnut and Ja'Had Carter were playing in this game, I'd see it differently, but they're not. I have a lot of respect for Garrett Shrader and Oronde Gadsden, but I just don't see enough points from this offense to put up with what I think Minnesota's going to be able to do on the ground.

Gophers win, 24-14.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse Falls to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

A shorthanded Syracuse squad fell 28-20 to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl to wrap up the 2022 season. With the loss, the Orange falls to 7-6 and snaps its four game bowl winning streak.  The game started out OK defensively for Syracuse, forcing punts on Minnesota's first two possessions. The ...
SYRACUSE, NY
1520 The Ticket

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’

I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash

MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
MEDFORD, MN
kduz.com

MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
willmarradio.com

More info released on Stillwater man found dead Christmas Day.

(Stillwater, MN) -- The medical examiner has confirmed that the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day is that of George Musser, the 20-year-old Stillwater man last seen alive leaving a downtown Stillwater bar early the morning before. Officials say preliminary evidence indicates Musser died from cold weather exposure, but "official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results." Investigators say video from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked a person matching Musser's description as he traveled "alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located." Musser's godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost. He was wearing a flannel shirt.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022. More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose. Top 10 boy names at M Health...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy