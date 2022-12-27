ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: The post-Christmas warm-up continues

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zx1B9_0jvS2W3o00

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/27) 02:49

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Daylight is increasing, and temperatures are gradually getting warmer.

  • Daily average High: 38° Low: 24°
  • Sunrise: 7:42 a.m. Sunset: 5:00 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: A bit windy tomorrow, but we are warming up. Snow will start to melt tomorrow afternoon.

New Year will be much different from our Christmas weekend forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIYoI_0jvS2W3o00
KDKA Weather Center

This morning there are a few light snow showers, but this afternoon we will be getting back to the freezing mark. Tomorrow, more sunshine returns and so do temperatures in the 40s.

There will be some wind gusts in the afternoon around 20 mph, but they won't last all day. Lows Wednesday night and Thursday morning will be about 10 degrees above normal and we will start to see snow melting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QrDt_0jvS2W3o00
KDKA Weather Center

The 50s return Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and even close Monday with lows near 40.

New Year's Eve on Saturday could feature some rain showers, and 2023 officially starts on Sunday and we will have some leftover rain showers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rBfg_0jvS2W3o00
KDKA Weather Center

CBS Pittsburgh

