Suspect in custody after one man shot in East Liberty

1 person shot in East Liberty 00:15

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty.

The call for help came in around midnight Tuesday along North Negley Avenue.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Officers found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said via a statement.

Angela Vaughn, 42, of East Liberty, was arrested and charged with the shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related, according to police. Vaughn was charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.

KDKA

Vaughn remains in the Allegheny County Jail.