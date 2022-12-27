ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Suspect in custody after one man shot in East Liberty

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnHz6_0jvS2VB500

1 person shot in East Liberty 00:15

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty.

The call for help came in around midnight Tuesday along North Negley Avenue.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Officers found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said via a statement.

Angela Vaughn, 42, of East Liberty, was arrested and charged with the shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related, according to police. Vaughn was charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2PoL_0jvS2VB500
KDKA

Vaughn remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

Comments / 2

Thomas Bridges
4d ago

a lot of this has been going on in a few cases ladies are tired of there man's stuff i don't know the whole facts but dam as that area was fixed up nice too we never know what happens behind closed doors

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect in custody after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after a domestic dispute turned into shots fired in Penn Hills early on Saturday morning. According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the 3100 block of Hebron Drive for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived they found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the legs, torso, and arm. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. The victim's boyfriend, 25-year-old Justin Mattes, stayed on the scene and was responsible for the shooting. Mattes is being charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats. 
PENN HILLS, PA
Shore News Network

Police searching for fugitive wanted for murder of 18-year-old in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, PA – The Duquesne Police Department and Allegheny County Police Department are searching for a fugitive wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Durobb Johnson. According to police, on October 25, at approximately 5:55 a.m., Duquesne Police were dispatched to the 900 block of High Street for the report of a male slumped over the wheel of a car. “Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, 18- year-old Durobb Johnson, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced deceased on scene. Duquesne Police requested the investigative assistance of the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit,” detectives reported. This week, police announced The post Police searching for fugitive wanted for murder of 18-year-old in Duquesne appeared first on Shore News Network.
DUQUESNE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh man charged in fatal Beechview shooting

A Pittsburgh man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and additional crimes in connection with a late-October shooting in Beechview, according to police. Pittsburgh Police said they arrested Antwuan Berry, 26, on Wednesday, charging him with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and weapons violations. A warrant was issued Dec. 16 for his arrest, stemming from an Oct. 26 shooting on the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue, where 17-year-old Clayton Tierney of Pittsburgh was found shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Tierney later died of his injuries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Victim dies after surgery complications following Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a gunshot victim died at the hospital. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on Hochberg Road in Penn Hills. Police have not identified the victim, other than to say they were 39 years old. The...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall

A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in custody after crashing stolen vehicle in Whitehall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken into custody following a violent crash after a high-speed police chase that ended in Whitehall.Police say the chase began when Brentwood Police were notified that a 2019 Jeep Compass that had been reported stolen from Avis Car Rental was spotted traveling outbound through the Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh.According to court paperwork, officers from Brentwood were parked along Rt. 51, expecting that the vehicle could be headed their direction.The vehicle passed by officers just before 11 p.m. and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over.At this point, the driver of the vehicle allegedly struck...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

FBI: New Kensington bank robbed

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Man charged with selling fentanyl, crack to informant during drug sting faces felony charges

Lower Burrell police accused a man of being a drug dealer after, they say, he sold crack cocaine to an informant during an undercover investigation. Luther Lewis Boyd, 41, of Bedford Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Hill District was charged with four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of tampering with evidence.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy