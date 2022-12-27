Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion James Worthy outlined his thoughts on the team's future. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan question of what the franchise must do to get back to being title contenders, the 61-year-old had a simple response. Worthy wanted the Lakers to focus on building...
Lakers Fans Blast Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss: "They Don't Want LeBron James Winning Another Championship"
Lakers fans ferociously call out Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss for wasting LeBron James' final years in the NBA.
SB Nation
Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken
Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
Lakers reportedly saving picks for something that won’t be possible
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the worst seasons imaginable thus far. Any time that the team has shown any sort of potential there has been a setback, with the most recent being an Anthony Davis injury that is going to hold him out until mid-January at the earliest.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Ezekiel Elliott Stands Out With Supreme Air Jordans
Ezekiel Elliott wore rare Air Jordan sneakers before the Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday night.
Braves latest trade likely forecasts rest of team’s offseason plans
The Braves landed OF Eli White from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations, which is a clear indication of at least one of the team’s plans. It’s certainly been an interesting offseason for the Atlanta Braves. The team saw key departures from hometown favorite Dansby Swanson and veteran closer Kenley Jansen in free agency but also pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason with the Sean Murphy trade and, most recently, agreeing to an extension with the 28-year-old catcher.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1