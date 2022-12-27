ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Top 10 Flights In 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, it is time for my annual “Top 10” series. Here, I’ll look back on my 10 favorite flights from 2022. As a reminder, this is not a top-10 all-time list nor does it necessarily contain the 10 most luxurious flights I enjoyed this year. Rather, it represents my subjectively favorite flights. You’ll see the common thread among the list is great service onboard. While it is difficult to quantify the value of great service, it certainly makes a flight memorable in a positive way and in retrospect, always is a hallmark of my favorite flights.
My Top 10 Airline Meals Of 2022

For this year’s final Meal of the Week, I count down my top 10 airline meals of 2022. To be clear, these are only the best meals I have enjoyed over the last year, not my top 10 all-time list. I traveled all over the world in 2022 and experienced so many superb airline meals that it was hard for me to narrow the list down, but I’ve done my best. My focus is only on main courses and as you’ll see, reveal my great love for lamb.
