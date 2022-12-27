PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO