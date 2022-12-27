Read full article on original website
Victim dies after surgery complications following Penn Hills shooting
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a gunshot victim died at the hospital. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on Hochberg Road in Penn Hills. Police have not identified the victim, other than to say they were 39 years old. The...
Police: Man charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend in Penn Hills
Police arrested Justin Mattes, 25, after police said he shot his girlfriend several times early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Hebron Drive in Penn Hills just after 12:30 a.m. Allegheny County Police said the woman, 24, was shot in the legs, torso and arm. She was taken to the hospital.
Woman killed after fire at Westmoreland County senior-living apartments identified
WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A 76-year-old woman has died after a fire erupted at an apartment building in West Newton Thursday evening, says Westmoreland County's coroner. The fire impacted the 11th floor of the Filbern Manor Sr. Citizen Hi-Rise at 410 Water St. The county coroner told us that his office was called to the scene.
Westmoreland County DA deems fatal shooting of high speed chase suspect justified
The Westmoreland County District Attorney says the use of deadly force last month was justified. In early November, state police shot and killed 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor. Investigators say it all started in Cambria County with a domestic dispute. Police say, Pretlor led them on a high-speed chase through three counties that ended on Route 22 in Derry Township.
Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
Woman killed, man critically injured in Allegheny County shooting
A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Allegheny County. County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2200 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Swissvale around 11:35 p.m., according to Allegheny County police. First responders found a woman and man who had...
FBI: New Kensington bank robbed
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
Woman identified in fatal Swissvale shooting that left another injured
Allegheny County Police are investigating a double shooting in Swissvale that took the life of a woman and left a man critically injured. Family members identified Chanel Palmer, 31, as the woman who was killed. They told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 Palmer leaves behind two children. Family members described her...
State police investigating after woman shot in Beaver County
State police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in Beaver County Tuesday evening. The shooting took place at the Valley Terrace Apartments, 300 Superior Ave., in Aliquippa, around 6:30 p.m. According to a state police report, the woman was struck by an accidental discharge of a gun while...
Avis Car Rental suffers rash of fraudulent car rental contracts resulting in arrest of regional manager
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against Jackie Neubauer, of Monroeville, for creating fraudulent car rental contracts for people with fake names and IDs, according to a criminal complaint filed by Monroeville Police. Security investigators and police say Neubauer received cash and heroin in exchange for the...
Car becomes trapped after hole opens up on Wilkinsburg street
It was a scary situation for a woman and her mother Thursday night in Wilkinsburg. Their car fell into a massive hole as they were driving. This happened along Biddle Avenue at West Street near Wilkins Avenue. The car was out of the hole by the time our photojournalist got...
6 transported to hospital after SUV crashes into tree in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Six people were transported to area hospitals after a Jeep crashed into a tree in the South Shore neighborhood overnight. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of S. First and E. Carson streets. First responders found the vehicle smoking and against a tree, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
Harrison County officials search for missing man who never arrived at Morgantown Christmas Eve destination
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Brian Scott Large, 55, who was last seen Dec. 24. Detectives said Large was traveling to Morgantown in a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license number NDW411. Anyone with information about Large is asked...
1 flown to hospital after shooting at Aliquippa apartment complex
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa.Beaver County 911 said Tuesday that police were called to the scene of a shooting at the Valley Terrace Apartments around 6 p.m.The condition of the person flown to the hospital is not known at this time. No further information was released.
Man dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died after falling from a cliff in Westmoreland County.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for crews to respond to a rescue in New Alexandria off McChesney Road. The Westmoreland County coroner said a hunter was checking his traps and fell down a steep embankment. He was discovered by family members. The coroner identified the man as 63-year-old Paul Berger.State police are taking over the investigation.
