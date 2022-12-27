ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Related
wtae.com

Victim dies after surgery complications following Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a gunshot victim died at the hospital. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on Hochberg Road in Penn Hills. Police have not identified the victim, other than to say they were 39 years old. The...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Westmoreland County DA deems fatal shooting of high speed chase suspect justified

The Westmoreland County District Attorney says the use of deadly force last month was justified. In early November, state police shot and killed 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor. Investigators say it all started in Cambria County with a domestic dispute. Police say, Pretlor led them on a high-speed chase through three counties that ended on Route 22 in Derry Township.
wtae.com

Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

FBI: New Kensington bank robbed

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Woman identified in fatal Swissvale shooting that left another injured

Allegheny County Police are investigating a double shooting in Swissvale that took the life of a woman and left a man critically injured. Family members identified Chanel Palmer, 31, as the woman who was killed. They told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 Palmer leaves behind two children. Family members described her...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Car becomes trapped after hole opens up on Wilkinsburg street

It was a scary situation for a woman and her mother Thursday night in Wilkinsburg. Their car fell into a massive hole as they were driving. This happened along Biddle Avenue at West Street near Wilkins Avenue. The car was out of the hole by the time our photojournalist got...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE

More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
DERRY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died after falling from a cliff in Westmoreland County.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for crews to respond to a rescue in New Alexandria off McChesney Road. The Westmoreland County coroner said a hunter was checking his traps and fell down a steep embankment. He was discovered by family members. The coroner identified the man as 63-year-old Paul Berger.State police are taking over the investigation. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

