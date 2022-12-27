ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

2022's Best Plot Twists

Plot twists are the life's blood of drama in entertainment. What makes a good plot twist?. They can be story or character driven. What matters is that it's a real WTF, jaw-dropping moment that the audience did not see coming. While nothing will ever top Darth Vader being Luke's father,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy