Colleges and universities will face many challenges in 2023. Some are the same-old–sameold. Others are brand-new based on changing aspirations and perceptions of students, families, elected and appointed leaders and the world of employers. Institutions should increase niche market offerings. Degree-seeking students increasingly want assurance of employability, and diverse study opportunities are appropriate for different students. The 18 to 22-year-olds seeking a college education are vastly different from 34 to 36-year-olds. Aspirations and availability change with context...

35 MINUTES AGO