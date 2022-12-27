Grayson Allen’s chippy history with the Bulls continued on Wednesday night. This time, it was Chicago All-Star DeMar DeRozan who got tangled up with the Bucks guard, and he wasn’t happy about the altercation. With under seven minutes remaining in the third, and the Bucks up 66-62, Allen was fouled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams on a moving screen. Allen then appeared to stiff-arm DeRozan from behind, knocking him to the floor. DeRozan immediately got up and charged at Allen, who put his arms out, seemingly confused by the reaction. That’s when two Bucks players stepped in to separate the rivals. Meanwhile,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO