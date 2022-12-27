Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up
The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Grayson Allen in another ugly incident with Bulls: ‘Stupid, dumb, dirty’
Grayson Allen’s chippy history with the Bulls continued on Wednesday night. This time, it was Chicago All-Star DeMar DeRozan who got tangled up with the Bucks guard, and he wasn’t happy about the altercation. With under seven minutes remaining in the third, and the Bucks up 66-62, Allen was fouled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams on a moving screen. Allen then appeared to stiff-arm DeRozan from behind, knocking him to the floor. DeRozan immediately got up and charged at Allen, who put his arms out, seemingly confused by the reaction. That’s when two Bucks players stepped in to separate the rivals. Meanwhile,...
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Gives Career Update, Praises Justin Fields
Cohen never got to play alongside Fields with the Bears due to injuries, but he's a big fan of the dynamic quarterback.
"We would switch everything" - Toni Kukoc names the best Chicago Bulls lineup during his time
Toni Kukoc was certain that just five players were crucial for the '96 Bulls.
Noteworthy Name Reportedly Emerges As Frontrunner For Chicago Bears President
As the Chicago Bears wind down a season to forget, the team is looking toward the future. That includes improving performance on the field and adding stability in the boardroom. The Bears have sought a new President and CEO after Ted Phillips announced in September he'd resign from his post. ...
Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea
Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
Insider says Bears should pursue Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner
The Chicago Bears rank last in the NFL in sacks and 24th in total defense, but one team insider believes both issues can be remedied with one move. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin recently suggested that the Bears pursue Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to both improve their inside pass rush and help stabilize their defensive line.
Lions coach gives the Bears a healthy dose of respect
The Chicago Bears are getting plenty of respect from one of its division rivals ahead of Sunday’s NFC North clash with the Detroit Lions. Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows the challenge the Bears present. Despite what Chicago’s record says, this is a team still capable of giving opponents headaches on both sides of the ball.
