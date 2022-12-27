A growing number of New York City kids are getting shot — and other youngsters are the ones pulling the trigger in the majority of such cases, police data shows. Just this week, a 17-year-old girl was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. Young Prince Shabazz was slain while walking with his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights on Nov. 30 over what police believe was a hit sparked by a drill rap beef targeting the older boy. NYPD brass said it’s part of a troubling trend. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the highest levels of youths under...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO