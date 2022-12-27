Read full article on original website
ZIPP
4d ago
Thanks Kathy & Eric. Explain why those families are missing a family member during the holidays and that NYC crime is nothing more then a republican scare tactic. Merry Christmas you two failures.
NewNameSameMe
4d ago
This arrest should probably be his last one from the free world. He’ll probably continue the same behavior in prison. He seems to like knives.
Lorrie
4d ago
See what happens with the wonderful bail reform law. It will continue to happen until something is done to change it!
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still Missing
Patrick Kennedy Alford Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. On December 26, 2009, Jennifer Rodriquez lost custody of her three children after she was arrested on theft charges and admission of drug use, reports the NY Daily News.
Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’
The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
Daughter charged in grisly stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— The stabbing death of a father of two in his Bensonhurst apartment Thursday morning was allegedly at the hands of his 22-year-daughter, according to a police statement issued hours after the incident. Police said an initial investigation indicated two unknown males had entered the residence, located...
George Santos claimed he was robbed of rent money in Queens eviction case – but NYPD has no record of the attack
George Santos' long list of dubious claims stretches back to at least 2016, when he wrote in a court filing he'd been mugged. Santos wrote in a sworn statement that police had ordered him to come back later to obtain a report on the supposed mugging in Queensboro Plaza. [ more › ]
VIDEO: Violent armed robbery crew enters victims' homes, cars in 2-borough spree
Police are seeking an armed robbery crew that struck four times in Brooklyn and Staten Island this month, including three times in a single day.
Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute
An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn apartment building, suspect at-large
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night, according to police. The teenager was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to his back.
Police: Father charged in killing of his 4-month-old child
A Brooklyn father has been placed under arrest for the killing of his infant child, according to the NYPD.
Teen-on-teen crime part of troubling spike in NYC youth violence
A growing number of New York City kids are getting shot — and other youngsters are the ones pulling the trigger in the majority of such cases, police data shows. Just this week, a 17-year-old girl was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. Young Prince Shabazz was slain while walking with his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights on Nov. 30 over what police believe was a hit sparked by a drill rap beef targeting the older boy. NYPD brass said it’s part of a troubling trend. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the highest levels of youths under...
Brooklyn dad arrested in death of 4-month-old son; shaken baby syndrome suspected
A Brooklyn father was arrested this week in the death of his four-month-old son in a suspected case of shaken baby syndrome, police said Friday.
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA says
BRONX - An inmate on Rikers Island has been charged with attacking a guard with a mop handle in an unprovoked attack in the jail. The inmate threw the mop handle like a javelin nearly missing the guard’s eye, prosecutors said.
Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
Police arrest transit authority employee for domestic dispute
A New York city employee is now facing several charges after a domestic dispute, according to the NYPD.
News 12
NYPD arrests daughter in connection to fatal stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
The NYPD has arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino in connection to a fatal stabbing in Bensonhurst. She is the daughter of the 61-year-old victim who was pronounced dead and the sibling of the 19-year-old who is currently in critical condition. The incident took place on Thursday morning just before 6 a.m.,...
VIDEO: Armed men hold up Brooklyn homeowner in one of four citywide robberies
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected armed men connected to at least four robberies, including three in Brooklyn.
Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old dad in Brooklyn: NYPD
BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said. Officers arrested Nikki Secondino, 22, on murder charges in the death of 61-year-old Carlo Secondino. The woman also allegedly stabbed her 19-year-old sister, critically injuring her, at their 17th Avenue home […]
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic
NEWARK, NJ – A New York man admitted to pushing deadly fentanyl and heroin through New Jersey during the pandemic. This week, a jury found Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, aka “Samuel,” 45, of Manhattan, New York, guilty by videoconference on Dec. 20, 2022, before United States District Judge Claire C. Cecch. He had been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance The post New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Dorp Nightmare: Third defendant pleads guilty in alleged Staten Island kidnap, torture case
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A second defendant has pleaded guilty to what authorities have described as a grisly kidnap and torture case that played out last year over an 11-hour-span inside a New Dorp apartment building. Omarie Gomez, 21, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 13 in state Supreme Court,...
Queens dad told sons 'keep your seatbelt on' before running over wife: prosecutors
A Queens father told his three young sons to “keep your seatbelt on” before he mowed down his wife with the vehicle, climbed out of the wreckage and stabbed her in front of her Flushing home, prosecutors said.
