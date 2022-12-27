Vanessa Feltz has opened up about navigating the “bloody annoying” 10-year age gap with her musician partner Ben Ofoedu in a new interview. The TalkTV host, 60, has been engaged to Ofoedu, 50, since 2006 – one year after they met. “Don’t let anyone tell you the age gap doesn’t matter,” Feltz said in a profile for The Sunday Times, published on Sunday (1 January). She continued: “It’s bloody annoying and it gets worse, especially as our relationship coincided with acres of the menopause, which started on my very first day presenting the Radio 2 breakfast show [in 2011]...

