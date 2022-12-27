Read full article on original website
Related
Benedict Cumberbatch's family could face legal pressure to pay reparations over historical links to Barbados slave trade, report says
Barbados, in the Caribbean, may seek reparations from slave owners' descendants. Benedict Cumberbatch's family once owned 250 sugar plantation slaves.
BBC
Dunblane concern over shooting events at Commonwealth Games
Scottish ministers were concerned over whether shooting events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow would be controversial due to sensitivities around the Dunblane shooting. Cabinet papers published by National Records of Scotland reveal a discussion among Jack McConnell's ministers. Thomas Hamilton killed 16 pupils and a teacher at Dunblane...
‘It gets worse’: Vanessa Feltz on ‘bloody annoying’ age gap with musician partner Ben Ofoedu
Vanessa Feltz has opened up about navigating the “bloody annoying” 10-year age gap with her musician partner Ben Ofoedu in a new interview. The TalkTV host, 60, has been engaged to Ofoedu, 50, since 2006 – one year after they met. “Don’t let anyone tell you the age gap doesn’t matter,” Feltz said in a profile for The Sunday Times, published on Sunday (1 January). She continued: “It’s bloody annoying and it gets worse, especially as our relationship coincided with acres of the menopause, which started on my very first day presenting the Radio 2 breakfast show [in 2011]...
BBC
Port Talbot: Why heart surgery prompted man to skip honeymoon
Life-saving cardiac surgery prompted Dai Jones to follow his heart but one bucket list task meant a delay to his honeymoon. Dai Jones ended up flying to north Africa to climb the area's highest mountain just two days after marrying bride Rachel. The couple from Port Talbot could only find...
BBC
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm
The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
BBC
'I can't afford the medical cannabis keeping my epileptic son alive'
Families of children with severe epilepsy say they feel helpless because they can't afford the medical cannabis keeping their children alive. Medical cannabis was legalised four years ago, but only a small number of NHS prescriptions have been issued. Matt and Ali Hughes, who live in Norwich, are paying £600...
BBC
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Brexit's aftermath remains open wound
Brexit's aftermath remained an open wound in Northern Ireland's politics and society in 2022. Liz Truss was the third prime minister unable to heal it; Rishi Sunak will make his attempt in 2023. Ms Truss began the year as foreign secretary, inviting the EU's chief negotiator Maros Šefčovič to Chevening,...
BBC
Press Association photographers pick their top shots of 2022
PA Media photographers choose their best photographs from the past year and reflect on the stories behind the images. Ben Birchall was the only news photographer present at Highgrove House, where the then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) danced with one of the guests, Bridget Tibbs, during a tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Comments / 1