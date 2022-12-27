ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Holds At No. 5 In Latest AP Poll

By Sean Stires
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDCIN_0jvS1HAm00

The top five in the poll has been unchanged for the past four weeks, with South Carolina setting a new milestone at No. 1 this week

Notre Dame women’s basketball remains in a holding pattern in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (10-1) are ranked No. 5 for a fourth consecutive week. In fact, the entire top five teams in the poll have remained the same for four straight weeks.

Defending national champion South Carolina (12-0) has been No. 1 in the AP rankings for 27 consecutive weeks. It marks the fifth-longest run of all-time at No. 1. UConn holds the all-time record with 51 consecutive weeks at No. 1 from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010.

Stanford (13-1) is No. 2 followed by Ohio State (13-0), Indiana (12-0), and then Notre Dame at No. 5.

The biggest move this week came when Michigan (11-1) knocked off No. 6 North Carolina (9-2). It dropped the Tar Heels to No. 13 with the Wolverines making the biggest upward move in the rankings, jumping up five spots to No. 14. Michigan will face No. 3 Ohio State to open Big Ten play this weekend.

North Carolina State (11-1) moves up to No. 6, followed by Virginia Tech (11-1), whose only loss is to Notre Dame. UConn (9-2), LSU (12-0) and UCLA (12-1) .

Notre Dame beat Western Michigan 85-57 in their final pre-Christmas game last Wednesday. The team was off for four days for the holiday weekend and returns to action this Thursday night at Miami in its second ACC game of the season. The Irish will be back home on New Year’s Day as well when they host Boston College at Noon.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw in the Gator Bowl

How many times do you win a game where you throw not one, but two pick sixes and give up a fake-field-goal touchdown? My guess is less than 1% of the time, in which case we all witnessed a deeply improbable event as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish toppled the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl, 45-38. It was a game that in many ways summed up the entire season, as powerful potential clashed with disastrous mistakes, but the Irish never quit and were ultimately on top when all was said and done. Did it have to be this way? Of course not, but in the immortal words of the patron saint of the state of Florida - hey, I heard you like the wild ones.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
COLUMBIA, SC
WNDU

Irish fans tune in across Michiana for the Gator Bowl

(WNDU) - The Fighting Irish finished their season in Jacksonville in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina on Friday!. And Irish fans took it all in across Michiana! 16 News Now visited Jay’s Lounge in Niles, where a crowd gathered for the broadcast. Our crew also visited the Diloreto...
MISHAWAKA, IN
nwi.life

Nationally televised high school basketball returns to La Porte Civic next week

High school hoops fans should gear up for the Region’s biggest sporting event next week, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. The NIBC La Porte Invitational returns for its second year Thursday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 7 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. This three-day, nationally televised basketball showcase will feature 10 of the best high school programs in the nation, with 30 of ESPN’s top-ranked recruits. Dermody said this event is an opportunity to see the future talent of the NCAA and NBA right here in La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
wfft.com

Homestead takes down Marian to claim Holiday Hoops Tourney title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Kyron Kaopuiki, Will Jamison and Grant Leeper led Homestead to a 55-49 overtime victory over Mishawaka Marian to claim the 2022 Homestead Holiday Hoops Tournament title. Kaopuiki had a game-high 20 points, while Jamison pitched in with 17 and Leeper added 16 in the win.
MISHAWAKA, IN
columbusnews-report.com

Amish country is setting for mystery thriller

Love to Read The book “All Good People Here” is set in Amish country just south and a few miles east of South Bend, Indiana— the home of the “Fighting Irish”/Notre Dame. This mystery/suspenseful thriller had me constantly guessing as to “who dunnit”. Just when I thought I knew who had kidnapped January Jacobs, another twist revealed that I was wrong. Author Ashley Flowers tells the story of a…
SOUTH BEND, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Pete Buttigieg Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Marriage: Chasten Glezman (2018-present) Children: adopted with Chasten Glezman: twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August. Education: Harvard College, 2004, B.A., History and Literature; University of Oxford,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Thanks to a Hoosier, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge is at the South Pole

A section of the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world in now a marker at the South Pole…thanks to a Hoosier. 51-year-old, Brendan Fisher from South Bend, is a fan of civil engineering marvels, including the Mighty Mac due to his father. His father, John Fisher, is a civil engineer who “designed half of South Bend” including the East Race Waterway.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
MISHAWAKA, IN
News Now Warsaw

Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen

SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy