FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMJ.com
1 dead after Campbell house fire
One person is dead after a house fire early Saturday morning in Campbell. The flames broke out at a home on Andrews Avenue near Jackson Street around 1:00 AM. Multiple crews from Struthers and Coitsville were called in to help Campbell firefighters get the flames under control. Campbell's fire chief...
Lawrence County family escapes fire on New Year’s Eve
A family of five escaped a Lawrence County house fire on New Year’s Eve. Three adults and two children were able to get out of the home at 311 E. Wallace Ave., in New Castle when flames broke out around 7:15 p.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said...
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
Local home inspector talks costs for fixing water damage
As the Valley is thawing out from the recent winter storm, many are seeing burst pipes leaving behind a lot of damage to homes and businesses.
WFMJ.com
Home burned completely to the ground in Niles once owned by local historic figure
Niles fire crews continued to control a structure fire that burnt a historic home to the ground Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Robbins Avenue and Crandon Avenue. According to the Niles Historical Society's website, this home once housed the "Hot Dog King," Harry Stevens and his daughter.
2 people hospitalized following crash in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in New Castle on Thursday night. According to police, a car pulled into the path of a van at the intersection of Cascade Street and Stanton Avenue. The car drove into a utility pole as a result of the crash.
cleveland19.com
Crash shuts down I-77 south in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down a portion of I-77 south in Canton on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. past Whipple Avenue. I-77 south is shut down from Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue to route 62. Drivers currently on that route face about 35-minute delays before the...
cleveland19.com
Fire damages several apartments in Euclid, displaces multiple residents
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartments were destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire and 11 residents were displaced, said Euclid firefighters. Firefighters were called out to the complex in the 22000 block of Fox Ave. around 2:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming through the roof of a...
WFMJ.com
POLICE: Gunfire leads to SUV shearing pole on South Avenue
A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
Coroner identifies man found dead in Columbiana fire
The Columbiana County Coroner's Office has identified the victim found dead after a house fire earlier this week.
Man arrested after shots fired on East Side street
Nikitas Smaragdas, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.
Pole knocked down after car crashes in Youngstown
It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of South Avenue.
North Benton family regrouping after Christmas Eve fire
Christmas Eve is a time of celebration, reflection, and foresight to what's ahead, but a North Benton family didn't have any of those.
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
Car knocks over utility pole on Youngstown’s South Side
It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Avenue and East Florida Avenue.
cleveland19.com
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
erienewsnow.com
Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians
Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
whbc.com
Deadly Monday Fire in Perry
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
WYTV.com
Burst pipe forces local business to close
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
mymix1041.com
Toddler dies from gunshot wound in Cleveland Thursday
A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said. According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM. The child was taken to a local hospital by his father...
