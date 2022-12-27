ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WFMJ.com

1 dead after Campbell house fire

One person is dead after a house fire early Saturday morning in Campbell. The flames broke out at a home on Andrews Avenue near Jackson Street around 1:00 AM. Multiple crews from Struthers and Coitsville were called in to help Campbell firefighters get the flames under control. Campbell's fire chief...
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Home burned completely to the ground in Niles once owned by local historic figure

Niles fire crews continued to control a structure fire that burnt a historic home to the ground Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Robbins Avenue and Crandon Avenue. According to the Niles Historical Society's website, this home once housed the "Hot Dog King," Harry Stevens and his daughter.
NILES, OH
cleveland19.com

Crash shuts down I-77 south in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down a portion of I-77 south in Canton on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. past Whipple Avenue. I-77 south is shut down from Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue to route 62. Drivers currently on that route face about 35-minute delays before the...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire damages several apartments in Euclid, displaces multiple residents

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartments were destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire and 11 residents were displaced, said Euclid firefighters. Firefighters were called out to the complex in the 22000 block of Fox Ave. around 2:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming through the roof of a...
EUCLID, OH
WFMJ.com

POLICE: Gunfire leads to SUV shearing pole on South Avenue

A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
erienewsnow.com

Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians

Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
MEADVILLE, PA
whbc.com

Deadly Monday Fire in Perry

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
PERRY, OH
WYTV.com

Burst pipe forces local business to close

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
mymix1041.com

Toddler dies from gunshot wound in Cleveland Thursday

A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said. According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM. The child was taken to a local hospital by his father...
CLEVELAND, OH

