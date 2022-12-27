ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

WSB Radio

Clayton County Water Authority officials lift boil water advisory

Clayton County Water Authority officials announced that the boil water advisory was lifted on Friday at 8:30PM for customers who have experienced low pressure this week. The boil water advisory was put into effect on December 25 after freezing temperatures hit Metro Atlanta over the holiday weekend. The dangerously low temperatures resulted in frozen pipes and main breaks that caused low pressure and water outages.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Temporary burn ban in place in Clayton County

JONESBORO — A temporary outdoor burn ban is currently in place due to low water pressure, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Service personnel said Friday. The ban will remain in effect until the Clayton County Water Authority reports normal operations in the county. Residents must call the Clayton County...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Where to get water Fri., 12/30

Clayton County Water Authority will give out bottled water from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out on will continue distributing bottled water to residents on Friday, December 30. Each vehicle will get one case of water. To pick up yours, drive to 8890 Roberts Road just...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Clayton County to open water distribution sites amid outage | List

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. CCWA opened water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Monday and provided one case of water per vehicle until 8 p.m., the water authority said. Efforts will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the following Clayton County fire stations.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Water Authority reporting leaks, strain to system

McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county. Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
JONESBORO, GA
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA

