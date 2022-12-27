Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Related
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
pbrtv.com
WAMO now in the hands of Pittsburgh Public Media
We’ve been talking about WAMO-AM (660 Wilkinsburg). The FCC noted the transfer of the station from Martz Communications’ Radio Power to Pittsburgh Public Media on Wednesday. Martz has donated the station to PPM and should receive a decent tax break; the amount yet to be determined. When the...
Community in Beaver County under boil water advisory
CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. — A community in Beaver County is under a boil water advisory. The downtown area of Conway Borough was placed under a boil water advisory Thursday after a series of main breaks occurred in the downtown area. Anyone who lives from 5th Avenue to Route 65...
wisr680.com
BC3 Receives Federal Funding As Part Of Spending Package
Butler County Community College is receiving federal funding to help with the construction of the new nursing building on campus. As part of the recent government funding package, BC3 was awarded $500,000 toward purchasing equipment for classrooms and labs in the new Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health. Officials...
Property damaged in Beaver County child care facility parking lot, owner asking for help
CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. — The owner of a child care facility in Beaver County is asking for help after property was damaged on the outside of her business for the fourth time this year. Joanne Fenchak, owner of Joanne’s Child Care in Conway Borough, said a vehicle appears to...
wccsradio.com
DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
wisr680.com
Discounted Passes Available At North Boundary Waterpark
Those interested in purchasing a pass to Cranberry Township’s Waterpark still have the opportunity to secure a discounted rate. 2023 season daily passes for the pool inside North Boundary Park will stay at their lowest price of the season through tomorrow. Pool memberships for residents and non-residents can be...
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
wisr680.com
Rep. Metcalfe’s Career Comes To An End
As the calendar year comes to an end, so does the legislative career of Butler County’s longest serving state representative. Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is in his final days of serving the 12th District—which he has done since 1998. Metcalfe has been a controversial figure during his...
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
explore venango
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire at a motel in Westmoreland County Thursday morning. The call came in before 11 a.m. for the 1200 block of S. Main Street in South Greensburg. Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene heavy fire was coming from...
Police: Man admits to starting Westmoreland County motel fire
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged for setting fire to the Knights Inn motel in South Greensburg after police say he admitted to intentionally starting the blaze. Matthew James Nicholes, 47, was in court this morning, facing charges including arson. An officer was investigating...
wisr680.com
Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
explore venango
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
explore venango
Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
wccsradio.com
VEHICLE CRASH REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough police, Indiana firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were called out for a reported vehicle accident on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 7:34 p.m. Indiana fire Association officials say the accident happened in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street, as a bike and a car collided. Fire officials also said that the person riding the bike walked away from the scene.
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
The former bar was deemed a total loss, according to Warren's assistant fire chief.
Comments / 0