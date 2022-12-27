(Statewide) -- State liquor sales revenues were up by nearly 4% in the fiscal year that ended in July, in what was the lowest increase in five years. Sales last year were up 13%, and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Chief Financial Officer, Leisa Bertram, says things appear to be leveling off following a pandemic sales surge. The gallons of liquor sold dropped by 70-thousand and Bertram says that's due in part to Tito's Vodka taking over the top spot from Black Velvet for the first time in the last 10 years. She says there were more sales of higher priced products like Tito's, so the dollar amount went up and the gallons sold were down. Liquor sales brought in 431 million dollars, and a record of just more than 150 million dollars from liquor sales was turned over to the state along with another 19 million in licensing and taxes.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO