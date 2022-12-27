Read full article on original website
Dozens of bills related to guns pre-filed ahead of Missouri Legislative Session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - More than A dozen bills with one common theme: Guns in the State of Missouri. Many lawmakers have filed bills relating to purchasing and selling guns, the crime of having a gun, and the crime of using one. Many of these come following a year of deadly shootings across the country and even in Missouri.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Bold Prediction: Missouri Will Overturn Abortion Ban
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
Iowa News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022
(Statewide) -- State liquor sales revenues were up by nearly 4% in the fiscal year that ended in July, in what was the lowest increase in five years. Sales last year were up 13%, and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Chief Financial Officer, Leisa Bertram, says things appear to be leveling off following a pandemic sales surge. The gallons of liquor sold dropped by 70-thousand and Bertram says that's due in part to Tito's Vodka taking over the top spot from Black Velvet for the first time in the last 10 years. She says there were more sales of higher priced products like Tito's, so the dollar amount went up and the gallons sold were down. Liquor sales brought in 431 million dollars, and a record of just more than 150 million dollars from liquor sales was turned over to the state along with another 19 million in licensing and taxes.
What is Missouri’s minimum wage for 2023?
Missouri's minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the 2023 year.
Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an interesting place. […]
Is It Really Illegal to Be Homeless in Missouri in 2023? Kind Of
There are a lot of new laws about to go into effect in Missouri. One is a little more controversial than others. Perhaps you've heard that it's about to become illegal to be homeless in Missouri, but is it really true? The answer is complicated. As is usually the case,...
This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous
If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Governor Parson signs Executive Order 22-11 extending relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility...
Some concerned about new Missouri law making it a crime to sleep on state-owned property
The new year is already off to a sour start for some. Starting Sunday, it will be a crime to sleep on state-owned land in Missouri.
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
Missouri Cattlemen's Association hosting Farm Succession Planning Workshop in Albany
(Albany) – Area farmers and ranchers are encouraged to attend an upcoming workshop to help with farm succession planning. The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association is hosting the event on January 14th at the Hundley-Whaley Extension Center in Albany from 4-8 p.m. Deb Thummel is a cattle producer in both Iowa and Missouri and serves as the Region 4 Vice President with the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. Thummel says planning how the family farming business will be handed down can be a difficult, yet necessary, conversation.
Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers.
Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
Missouri Highway Patrol warns of impaired drivers over holiday weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people will take to the roads this weekend as they travel to and from New Year’s celebrations. Local law enforcement warns of the dangers of impaired drivers. During New Year’s 2021/2022, one person was killed and 331 people were injured in more than a...
Governor extends order to help Gygr-Gas customers
Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed an executive order to continue to allow customers of a Boonville-based propane supplier to get their tanks filled by other companies. The post Governor extends order to help Gygr-Gas customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
