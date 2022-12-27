Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Found Frozen to the Ground in Muskegon, Sweet Rescued Cat on the Mend
Thanks to a Christmas 'angel', Elliot the cat will live to see another holiday. Elliot, the name given to the cat by Big Lake Community Animal Clinic in Muskegon that's caring for the cat, was found frozen to the ground the morning after the big storm hit the area. A Christmas 'angel', named Kelly, discovered the sweet animal and stepped in to save him.
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
A Blizzard Last Weekend — Rain and Possibly 50° This Weekend!
Are you ready for yet another weather rollercoaster ride? It seems like this year we go from one extreme to the other in about a week's time. Last weekend, we were all hunkered down at home, cancelling our Christmas travels, because of a lot of snow, cold temperatures, and the winter blizzard named "Elliott" by the Weather Channel.
Grand Rapids New Steak House & Sushi Restaurant Finally Opens Downtown
We knew it was coming, however not quite sure when. But the wait is over as Nagoya Habachi Steak House & Sushi restaurant has opened it's doors in downtown Grand Rapids. The new restaurant, adding itself to the growing list of wonderful downtown Grand Rapids dining, is in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center Street Northeast near the corner of Fulton and Division Avenues. To pinpoint it's location, it's in the former space of Osteria Rossa.
Grand Rapids Film Producer Heads To Sundance Festival For The Third Time-
The city of Grand Rapids breeds greatness. It is just a fact!. A Grand Rapids film producer is heading back to Sundance Film Festival with a movie that was made right here in Michigan!. The best part is this will be his third time back at the legendary indie movie...
From Silent Discos To Drag Shows, Here’s What You Need To Know About World of Winter in Grand Rapids
Who says you cannot have fun during the brisk winter months?. The city of Grand Rapids begs to differ. Next month, the World of Winter Festival is back in downtown Grand Rapids. "With over 100 free events, activities and outdoor art installations over two months, the festival provides an opportunity...
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Garry Frank’s FOX 17 Rant Has Gone Viral Again Thanks to TikTok
A former West Michigan weatherman's rant from nearly five years ago has gone viral (again), this time thanks to TikTok. In the clip from April of 2018, Garry Frank has had it with his co-hosts constantly complaining about his weather forecast, so he lets them know about it. He went viral back then, and now he's back to being posted in news feeds all over the internet.
What West Michigan City Has The World’s Largest Singing Christmas Tree?
It's nearly 70 feet tall and has the voice of over 240 angels. (Okay, maybe not angels, but school kids) The Singing Christmas Tree Is A Tradition At Mona Shores High School In Muskegon. The sixty-seven foot "tree" is constructed every year at the Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon as...
Postal Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in West Michigan
Blizzard conditions are making a mess of the roads in West Michigan this weekend. On Friday, December 23, multiple highways closed as crashes occurred amid high winds, blowing snow, poor visibility, and icy roads. According to Michigan State Police, one of the crashes Friday involved a United States Postal vehicle...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0