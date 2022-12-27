ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

'JPAST & Present' gala to honor Shea with dinner, performances and more

Jefferson Performing Arts Society gets into party mode early in the year with a fundraising evening that will include entertainment, dinner and a salute to a local stage icon. "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts" will be an evening extravaganza Jan. 14 that will honor Janet Shea with the Legacy Award and include a seated dinner, a "speakeasy lounge," a VIP patron party, performances by JPAS talent and a disco-themed afterparty.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15

Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

'Spud' McConnell will lord over Carnival in Covington parade as its grand marshal

Actor and funnyman John “Spud” McConnell will lead the 450-member, 18-float Carnival in Covington parade as its celebrated grand marshal on Fat Tuesday. The parade will roll through historic downtown Covington on Feb. 21 immediately following the Covington Lions and Mystic Krewe of Covington parades, which start at 10 a.m. The “This and Dat” theme will celebrate popular pairs on its traditional floats: Red Beans 'n' Rice, Barbie and Ken, Crawfish and Beer, Rock 'n' Roll, Kermit and Miss Piggy. Get the picture? It's all fun 'n' games.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022

If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?

The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022

In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Abita Springs adopts ’23 budget

The Abita Town Council has adopted a $9.3 million operating budget for calendar year 2023, balancing estimated revenues and identical expenditures from the general fund and six other spending categories. The budget includes estimates of $2.68 million in expected general fund income, down from $2.1 million last year, and $4.6...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

