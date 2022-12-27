ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

5 ways to boost your credit score in 2023

You've got big financial plans for 2023. Maybe they include buying a home or car, or getting a new travel rewards credit card to help pay for your next trip. There's a key piece of these plans you may not have considered: building your credit score. A better credit score...
MICHIGAN STATE
The List

The Best Coupon Apps To Save You Money

Finances haven't been easy in recent years. According to Bankrate, with the recent global pandemic and inflation at an all-time high, almost half of all Americans have reported feeling stress over paying their bills and making money. And, while having financial struggles is bad enough, it can also lead to further issues, like mental health problems.
FOX 61

How to save money when energy rates rise

CONNECTICUT, USA — The new year is just a few days away and with that will come new rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating customers. You can expect to pay about $80 more a month on your electric bill. Ahead of that January 1 increase, there are some steps you can take to try to save some money.
CONNECTICUT STATE
entrepreneurshiplife.com

7 Tips to Save Money with Low Income

People with low incomes often struggle to save money due to their limited resources. This is because they find it difficult to make ends meet, and the idea of saving can seem impossible. Nonetheless, no matter how small the salary may be, saving is an essential part of life. But if you are on a low income, there are still ways to maintain financial discipline and save money. Here are seven tips to save money:
Business Insider

Truist savings account rates

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Truist savings rates.
msn.com

‘I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle’: Should I use my bonus to pay off my mortgage, put it in a savings account or Vanguard?

Over the last couple years I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, and I am making good money. I never learned about stocks, investing, etc. I do not have a 401(k) at work. My lawyer uncle advised me to open a self managed Vanguard account with four different levels of stocks. I use and pay my credit cards off every month, and my vehicle is paid off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy