Read full article on original website
Related
wxerfm.com
Sheboygan Man Escapes House Fire Thursday Morning, But Loses Wife, Dog
A Sheboygan man was able to escape a fire in his home on Thursday morning, but was unable to locate his wife and dog who perished in the blaze. Sheboygan Fire Chief Eric Montellano reported receiving the 911 call from a passerby just after 7:30 a.m. reporting a porch fire at the home just south of Alabama Avenue on South 17th Street. As Battalion 18 responded, they could see heavy smoke from several blocks away and were advised, en route, that two occupants were in the home, and additional units were requested.
wxerfm.com
Mild End to a Wild Month
While December weather will probably be remembered for its crippling effects on holiday plans in Sheboygan, there are other things that made this a wild month. It was a very cloudy month, with many not seeing the sun for two weeks at a time. It was also very windy, with that holiday storm in particular generating winds above 30 mph for days, and peaking over 50 mph several times. While temperatures have only been two-tenths of a degree above average – and with these past two days still to go – that average is the product of some pretty wild extremes. A record low of -9 was reached on December 23rd, while a record high of 55 was recorded by the National Weather Service yesterday…but you probably didn’t feel it since it occurred just before midnight. And as for snowfall…there wasn’t much, as most precipitation fell as rain. A record single-day total of .68 inches of rain fell on the 15th, helping to put Sheboygan’s monthly total just over a tenth of an inch above average water for the month.
wxerfm.com
City Christmas Tree Collection Begins on Tuesday
Tossing your real Christmas tree is environmentally-friendly in the City of Sheboygan, and the operation to collect them begins on Tuesday. The annual recycling pickup will take place on the same day as the regular garbage and recycling collection, and there are a few rules to keep in mind. Since the trees are ground into wood chips, all lights and decorations have to be removed first. If you used a plastic bag to keep dry needles from messing up your floors, those have to be removed once you’re outside. Also, wreaths aren’t handled the same way as trees, so put those in the garbage. And one last note – there’s no alley pickup in Sheboygan; only curbside.
wxerfm.com
Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons
A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
Comments / 0