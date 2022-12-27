Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
KWCH.com
Tranquil weather to start 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of clouds and sun today, with increasing clouds expected tonight and New Year’s Day. Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend with highs in the 50s. Quiet weather this weekend will quickly change by Monday as the first weather system of 2023...
KWCH.com
Warm near Wichita, weather alert for snowfall in northwest Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says our weather here in south-central Kansas will be fairly calm and quiet with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and a mild afternoon with highs in the 50s, but northwestern Kansas is in a Winter Weather Alert until 1 p.m. for accumulating snowfall.
KWCH.com
Quiet weather to wrap up the year
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rather quiet weekend is ahead for Kansas with light winds and dry weather through the New Year’s holiday. If you planning to travel either day, the weather should remain fairly tame throughout Kansas and many surrounding areas. Saturday will be the milder of the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
wichitabyeb.com
35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances arrive for the start of the week
New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year. Lows fall into the 30s and...
KWCH.com
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
KWCH.com
Mild New Year’s Day, rain and a wintry mix Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be mild again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s as skies turn cloudy during the afternoon.
wichitaliberty.org
Wichita Employment Situation, November 2022
For the Wichita metropolitan area in November 2022, the major employment indicators barely changed from the prior month, with small declines in the labor force and employment. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the United States Department of Labor, shows a mostly unchanged employment situation in the Wichita Metropolitan Statistical Area for November 2022.
KWCH.com
Wichita bars prepare for New Year's Eve crowds
K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. The excitement for K-State fans builds less than 24 hours out from kickoff against Alabama. Community leaders discuss changes they want to see after recent spike in gang-related violence. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County opens non-emergency line for New Year’s Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people welcome in a New Year, Sedgwick County Emergency Communications has a line people can call for non-emergency nuisances. From Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1 a.m., people can call the non-emergency phone line: (316) 290-1011. The line is an alternative...
KAKE TV
Man critically hurt in southeast Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man suffered critical injuries in a fire in southeast Wichita early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Longfellow, near Lincoln and Rock Road. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said there was a lot of smoke throughout the home, but crews didn't immediately locate a fire.
Kansas families may be in need of energy assistance due to cold snap
Lower-income families who are struggling to heat their homes and pay their bills can still get assistance through the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Crews respond to three fires overnight in Wichita
Wichita firefighters were busy working three fire incidents Thursday night into Friday morning across Wichita.
