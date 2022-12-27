Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
6abc
Predicting final 2022 NFL playoff picture: Scores for Weeks 17, 18
Five playoff spots and multiple seeding battles remain, with 32 games left in the 2022 NFL regular season. The possible permutations of how those 32 games could go are virtually endless. So we're focusing on one specific scenario: chalk. Using ESPN's Football Power Index(FPI), we determined the most likely seed...
6abc
How the Eagles can help themselves in the draft by beating Saints in Week 17
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints has implications that reach beyond this season thanks to a deal on April 4that sent New Orleans' 2023 first-round pick to Philadelphia. That first-rounder has a 71% chance to be a top-10 pick, according to ESPN Analytics. The...
6abc
Eagles' Jalen Hurts practices for first time since injury
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took part in practiceThursday -- the first time he has been seen on the field since injuring his throwing shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. Hurts participated in individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media, throwing a number...
6abc
Jalen Hurts doubtful; Week 18 return possible, source says
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The decision to list Hurts as doubtful, and thereby all but eliminating his chances of playing Sunday, came down to a health and safety issue, a source said. The functionality in Hurts' right shoulder has progressed to a point where the team expects him back on the field sooner rather than later, the source added, but the Eagles wanted to give him at least one more week of rest to ensure the injury doesn't linger.
6abc
Top scorers face off in Oklahoma City-Philadelphia matchup
Philadelphia 76ers (20-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's top scorers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joel Embiid, meet when Oklahoma City and Philadelphia square off. Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.4 points per game and Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.8 points per game.
