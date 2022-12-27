Read full article on original website
Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
Butler Transit Running A Reduced Schedule For New Year’s Eve
The Butler Transit Authority is running on a modified schedule for New Year’s Eve. The Bus will run their routes Saturday through Trip 8—which generally ends around 5 p.m. As usual, there will be no bus service on Sunday. Regular routes will return on Monday. The post Butler...
Butler Wrestlers take Southmoreland Tournament/High School Scores – Wednesday
The Butler wrestlers won the Southmoreland Holiday Classic Tournament with a team total of 255-1/2. Plum was second with 182 points. Santino Sloboda, Gavin Rush, Levi Donnel, Mickey Kreinbucher and Landon Christie scored wins for the Golden Tornado. Boys Basketball:. –Avonworth defeated Knoch 74-67 in the Deer Lakes Round Robin...
Butler Basketball on WBUT tonight/Thursday scores
The Butler boys basketball team will host Bethel Park tonight as part of the Butler/North Allegheny Holiday Bash Tournament. Tip-off is 7:30pm. WBUT pre-game begins at 7:20pm. –Plum & Franklin Regional play at 3pm. –Kennedy Catholic will face McKeesport at 4:30pm. –Central Florida Christian will face North Catholic at 6pm.
BC3 Receives Federal Funding As Part Of Spending Package
Butler County Community College is receiving federal funding to help with the construction of the new nursing building on campus. As part of the recent government funding package, BC3 was awarded $500,000 toward purchasing equipment for classrooms and labs in the new Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health. Officials...
