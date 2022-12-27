Read full article on original website
wbut.com
Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
wbut.com
Butler Transit Running A Reduced Schedule For New Year’s Eve
The Butler Transit Authority is running on a modified schedule for New Year’s Eve. The Bus will run their routes Saturday through Trip 8—which generally ends around 5 p.m. As usual, there will be no bus service on Sunday. Regular routes will return on Monday. The post Butler...
wbut.com
Parker Plunge Returns For New Year’s Day
After a two year hiatus, many will gather in Parker kick off the New Year in chilly fashion. The Parker Polar Plunge returns on New Year’s Day. The annual event invites a large crowd to take the dive into the Allegheny River at the Parker City Boat Launch. Hundreds...
wbut.com
$100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Butler County
Someone is $100,000 richer today after hitting four of five Powerball numbers on a ticket sold in Butler County. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Evans City Road in Meridian. The lottery winner opted for the $1 Powerplay, which took their winnings from $50,000...
wbut.com
Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls 2009 Homicide
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
wbut.com
Butler Wrestlers take Southmoreland Tournament/High School Scores – Wednesday
The Butler wrestlers won the Southmoreland Holiday Classic Tournament with a team total of 255-1/2. Plum was second with 182 points. Santino Sloboda, Gavin Rush, Levi Donnel, Mickey Kreinbucher and Landon Christie scored wins for the Golden Tornado. Boys Basketball:. –Avonworth defeated Knoch 74-67 in the Deer Lakes Round Robin...
wbut.com
Silvester Returns To Ring In New Year In Harmony
An annual New Year tradition is returning once again to the Harmony area this weekend. The Silvester Celebration is set for Saturday in Historic Harmony. The yearly event celebrates the German heritage of the Harmony area and rings in the New Year on German time. The festivities begin at 3...
wbut.com
BC3 Receives Federal Funding As Part Of Spending Package
Butler County Community College is receiving federal funding to help with the construction of the new nursing building on campus. As part of the recent government funding package, BC3 was awarded $500,000 toward purchasing equipment for classrooms and labs in the new Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health. Officials...
wbut.com
Butler Basketball on WBUT tonight/Thursday scores
The Butler boys basketball team will host Bethel Park tonight as part of the Butler/North Allegheny Holiday Bash Tournament. Tip-off is 7:30pm. WBUT pre-game begins at 7:20pm. –Plum & Franklin Regional play at 3pm. –Kennedy Catholic will face McKeesport at 4:30pm. –Central Florida Christian will face North Catholic at 6pm.
