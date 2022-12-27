ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

theexaminernews.com

Former Cortlandt Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo Dies at 82

Former Cortlandt Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo, who led the town from 1980 to 1989, died December 29 following a recent illness. He was 82. He was born June 14, 1940, to Bertha and Charles DiGiacomo, Sr and grew up in Ossining. He graduated from Ossining High School in 1958 as Class President. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Pace University. In addition, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Second Lieutenant.
CORTLANDT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

DuBois ends 20 years as sheriff with ceremonial walk-out

GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois law enforcement career with formal walk-out on Thursday. DuBois was the longest serving sheriff in the county, for 20 years, and in that time, he said his team brought the office into the 21st century. “We’ve had people involved with the United...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo

The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Small Long Island Newspaper Reported on George ‘Scam-tos’ Months Ago

The North Shore Leader Calls Congressman-elect Santos “A Petty Criminal from Brazil”. Two months before George Santos “shocked the world” and was elected to Congress from NY, a small Long Island newspaper wrote a story calling him a fraud. The story was written by Maureen Day, Editor of The North Shore Leader, a community newspaper on Long Island.
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.

