Mount Kisco, NY

Former Cortlandt Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo Dies at 82

Former Cortlandt Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo, who led the town from 1980 to 1989, died December 29 following a recent illness. He was 82. He was born June 14, 1940, to Bertha and Charles DiGiacomo, Sr and grew up in Ossining. He graduated from Ossining High School in 1958 as Class President. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Pace University. In addition, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Second Lieutenant.
Parking, Fourth Story Key Hurdles for Downtown Chappaqua Project

A request for relaxed parking requirements and a fourth story for a proposed mixed-use development at the former Rite Aid site in Chappaqua will be the major hurdles for the applicant to clear. That was the sentiment from the New Castle Planning Board last week, which formally met with representatives...
Slater Lauded for Accomplishments in Emotional Sendoff

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater will be heading to Albany next week to begin his first term in the State Assembly, but during an emotional sendoff at his final public meeting at Yorktown Hall, the Yorktown High School graduate said his heart will always be in his hometown. “For the past...
