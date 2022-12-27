Former Cortlandt Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo, who led the town from 1980 to 1989, died December 29 following a recent illness. He was 82. He was born June 14, 1940, to Bertha and Charles DiGiacomo, Sr and grew up in Ossining. He graduated from Ossining High School in 1958 as Class President. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Pace University. In addition, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Second Lieutenant.

CORTLANDT, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO