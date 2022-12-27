Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
RED BANK: CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL DRAWS 500
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago with a guest, above, and festival volunteers, below. (Photos by Naomi Porter & Lisa Henry) On Saturday, December 17, the Salvation Army of Red Bank hosted the 2022 “Wishing On A Star” Community Christmas Festival. The annual festival is part of the community...
RED BANK: CHURCH HOSTS TOY GIVEAWAY
Toys and gifts for all ages were available at the event. (Photos by Millie Jeter/Lunch Break. Click to enlarge.) It was beginning to look a lot like the North Pole as dozens of elves turned Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church in Red Bank into Santa’s workshop on December 10.
RED BANK: SUBDIVISION ON AGENDA
A proposal to subdivide one residential lot into three is the only application on the Red Bank planning board’s agenda. Property owner Robert Duckworth has proposed splitting the property at 162 Catherine Street into three lots of 42-by-180 feet each. No construction is proposed at this time, according to...
RED BANK: SIDES STAKED OUT ON RENTAL LAW
The owner of the house at 70-72 Wallace Street defended short-term rentals. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank officials postponed a brewing battle over short-term home rentals such as Airbnbs last week. Still, a number of residents made impassioned arguments pro and con at the borough...
RED BANK: ‘STANDING UP’ FOR JUDAISM ANEW
Mayor-elect Billy Portman lights the Menorah in Riverside Gardens Park. Below, Rabbi Dovid Harrison addressing the gathering. The event featured latkes, above, and traditional song. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Rabbi Dovid Harrison of Congregation Beth Shalom in Red Bank reflected on the origins of Hanukkah, when...
RED BANK: SUNSETS ON AGENDA
Mayor Pasquale Menna and Councilwoman Kathy Horgan are slated to attend their final session as elected officials. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank may inch closer to turning its onetime landfill on the Swimming River into an eight-acre park under a proposed action on the agenda Wednesday night.
RED BANK: MENNA ERA ENDS
Mayor Pasquale Menna reading ridiculously low room rates from an old Molly Pitcher Inn matchbook. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) His successor will have to wait an extra four days to take up the reins of a form of government that’s also slated for retirement. Menna...
RED BANK: ADMINISTRATOR HIRING PAUSED
Interim Business Administrator Darren McConnell at a meeting in June. The unexplained pause comes two months after majority Democrats dispatched borough Attorney Dan Antonelli to negotiate a deal with the leading candidate for the town’s top unelected job. “It is my understanding that Council is not moving forward with...
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for November, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Criminal Mischief: On 11/01/2022 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of McLaren St. The victim reported damage to a motor vehicle. The vehicle had a broken rear windshield, damage to the front windshield and both passenger side tires were flat. No value was given for the damages. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.
RED BANK: RAIN, WIND & DEEP COLD COMING
But the three-day lead-up to the holiday includes downpours, dangerous winds and plunging temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. With one- to two inches of wind-driven rain possible over 24 hours beginning Thursday afternoon, a coastal flood warning is in effect until noon Friday. Wind speeds could reach 45 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures are expected to be at or above 48 degrees.
RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD
Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
LITTLE SILVER: NO FORCE USED, SAYS CHIEF
An incident concerning a disruptive Red Bank Regional High School student Friday did not involve the use of a taser or any other force by police, contrary to rumor, Little Silver Chief Paul Halpin said Saturday. Here’s Halpin’s emailed response to an inquiry by redbankgreen:. During a lunch...
RED BANK: INDOOR CANNABIS FARM APPROVED
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank moved closer to scoring a wholesale cannabis growing facility Monday night. Before granting approval, however, planning board members had to overcome misgivings about an all-cash operation – and an electrified security fence meant to give intruders a “kick in the chest” without killing them.
RED BANK: JEWELRY STORE BURGLAR SOUGHT
A photo from surveillance video showing the burglar. (Photo via Red Bank police. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank police are investigating an early-morning smash-and-grab burglary at a downtown jewelry store, Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen Wednesday. The break-in occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday at J&S Jewelers, 39 1/2 Broad Street....
RED BANK: YO, ELF, WHAT’S THE OUTLOOK?
Bringing his annual dose of Christmas merriment, the Saxum Elf kept watch over the intersection of Broad and Front streets in downtown Red Bank Thursday. The elf, who moves around throughout the holiday season as part of a downtown scavenger hunt, might also keep an eye on the sky, with an outdoor Christmas show by the Wag slated for Saturday evening in Riverside Gardens Park.
