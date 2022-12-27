Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
Reward offered for information on missing Portage woman
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help looking for a missing Portage woman.
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
wtvbam.com
Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
abc57.com
Firefighters battle residential fire Red Bud Trail
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Seven fire departments responded to a residential fire on South Red Bud Trail Wednesday morning, according to Berrien County Dispatch. Officials say reports of the fire came in shortly after 7 a.m. No one was injured in the fire but four residents lived at the home,...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
WNDU
3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were injured after a car collided with an ambulance on Thursday morning in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old woman, who was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a SMCAS ambulance, which was heading west on US-12 around 9:30 a.m. The ambulance attempted to avoid the woman’s vehicle but collided at the intersection of US-12 and Reum Street.
abc57.com
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
WNDU
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 65-year-old Niles man is dead after crashing an SUV into a tree in Cass County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV before he lost control, veered off the road, and collided sideways into a tree.
abc57.com
Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
Police investigate fatal shooting in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A man was shot and killed Thursday, Dec 29, in a Sturgis parking lot. The victim’s name has not been released. He was in his early 30s, Sturgis Department of Public Safety said. Police responded to a 6:05 p.m. report of a shooting...
Man shot, killed at Sturgis motel identified
The name of the man who was fatally shot at a Sturgis motel on Thursday has been released.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
abc57.com
Car vs Ambulance crash in Cass County on US 12 and Reum Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --Deputies of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke responded to a two-vehicle crash on Reum Street and US 12, which occurred on 12-29-22 at approximately 9:35 a.m. 87-year-old Carol Minard of Niles, Michigan was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
abc57.com
GoDance Studio to offer free group class for new students
GOSHEN, Ind. -- GoDance Studio is set to offer a free group class for new students in 2023. New students can attend their first Ballroom Monday or Westie Thursday class for free throughout January. The offer begins on Monday, Jan. 2, and ends on Jan. 30. GoDance Studio is located...
WWMTCw
Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old Paw Paw woman was arrested after crashing her car and fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township after the woman's car slid...
abc57.com
Don't throw away those real Christmas trees just yet!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- If you bought a real Christmas tree for the holidays, don’t throw it away just yet!. Recycling of real Christmas trees is much friendlier to our environment, and local cities are making it just as easy as trash pickup. Authentic Christmas trees absorb carbon dioxide...
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
