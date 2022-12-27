ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baroda, MI

22 WSBT

Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Firefighters battle residential fire Red Bud Trail

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Seven fire departments responded to a residential fire on South Red Bud Trail Wednesday morning, according to Berrien County Dispatch. Officials say reports of the fire came in shortly after 7 a.m. No one was injured in the fire but four residents lived at the home,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were injured after a car collided with an ambulance on Thursday morning in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old woman, who was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a SMCAS ambulance, which was heading west on US-12 around 9:30 a.m. The ambulance attempted to avoid the woman’s vehicle but collided at the intersection of US-12 and Reum Street.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 65-year-old Niles man is dead after crashing an SUV into a tree in Cass County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV before he lost control, veered off the road, and collided sideways into a tree.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Car vs Ambulance crash in Cass County on US 12 and Reum Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --Deputies of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke responded to a two-vehicle crash on Reum Street and US 12, which occurred on 12-29-22 at approximately 9:35 a.m. 87-year-old Carol Minard of Niles, Michigan was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

GoDance Studio to offer free group class for new students

GOSHEN, Ind. -- GoDance Studio is set to offer a free group class for new students in 2023. New students can attend their first Ballroom Monday or Westie Thursday class for free throughout January. The offer begins on Monday, Jan. 2, and ends on Jan. 30. GoDance Studio is located...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Don't throw away those real Christmas trees just yet!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- If you bought a real Christmas tree for the holidays, don’t throw it away just yet!. Recycling of real Christmas trees is much friendlier to our environment, and local cities are making it just as easy as trash pickup. Authentic Christmas trees absorb carbon dioxide...
SOUTH BEND, IN

