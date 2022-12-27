Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Snowy owl found in Cypress
CYPRESS, Calif. — Snowbirds are pretty common around Southern California, during winter — except when they’re actually a bird. That’s why crowds of bird watchers have been showing up in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the North Pole, Canada and northern US states. It’s current home is a rooftop in the city of Cypress.
Antelope Valley Press
Tips for pruning your fruit trees correctly
I like to prune the last week of January or the first week of February. However, you can start pruning your fruit trees now in the Antelope Valley. Fruit trees need to be pruned yearly in order to balance fruiting and growth. Such as in the case of peaches, the fruit develops on the part of the branches that grew, last year.
Antelope Valley Press
California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated
LOS ANGELES — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find...
Antelope Valley Press
State: Those bags might not be recyclable
SACRAMENTO — Since California adopted the nation’s first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as required...
Antelope Valley Press
Pipeline in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service, Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and...
Antelope Valley Press
In Brief, Dec. 30, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts said, Thursday, that its recall covers 808 pounds of sprouts that it sold to distributors in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas, in November and December. Health officials have said they linked the illnesses to alfalfa sprouts eaten at several restaurants and sold at several different grocery chains.
Antelope Valley Press
Two killed, one hurt in shooting; suspect at large
BANNING, Calif. — Police are seeking a man who is wanted in connection with the killings of two people and the wounding of a third in Southern California, earlier this week. The Banning Police Department received a report of gunfire and people running shortly before 5 p.m., Wednesday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot injuries, the department said in a Facebook post.
Antelope Valley Press
Biden pardons six convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
KINGSHILL, US Virgin Islands — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people, two of them from California, who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
Antelope Valley Press
Newsline, Dec. 31, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general...
Comments / 0