Crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham injures 3 people, traps 1 in vehicle
Three people were injured and one was trapped inside their vehicle following a rollover crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 93 in Stoneham on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of I-93 near Montvale Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m....
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
Newton bridge closed after truck with raised dumpster lift hits it
A bridge in Newton was closed for repairs Thursday after the dumpster lift of a truck became lodged in it following a crash. Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a truck crashing int the Auburn St. Bridge that crosses Route 90 in Newtown Thursday morning, according to officials. The...
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
Crash in Lincoln, RI kills 22-year-old Mass. man; Driver charged with DUI
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a car crash in Rhode Island early Saturday that police say was caused by a person allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to authorities. Christopher Vincent, a 25-year-old Watertown, Massachusetts man, was taken into custody following the single-car...
Man tried to hide in a tree after breaking into Worcester store, police say
Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly broke into a Worcester store earlier in the morning, fled in a car and tried to hide from law enforcement by climbing up into a tree, officials said. State police responded to the Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester at 2:15...
Boston health officials issue grim COVID warning ahead of New Year’s Eve
Boston public health officials issued a stark COVID-19 warning Friday ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend, saying a rise in coronavirus and influenza levels is expected to continue into the New Year. The warning from the Boston Public Health Commission comes as local school administrators asked students...
Man accused of bringing loaded gun into Logan Airport held without bail
A Hyde Park man who was arrested Wednesday after police said he carried a loaded firearm through a Boston Logan Airport TSA security checkpoint was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license (third offense),...
Merrimac woman scammed out of $18K by man impersonating grandson, police say
A Merrimac grandmother who thought she was helping her grandson in a time of need was instead the victim of a crime, according to Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears. On Dec. 22, the woman received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson calling from jail and in need of $18,000 in bail money.
TSA detects 31st gun at Boston Logan in 2022; Hyde Park man arrested
In the same week that Boston Logan International Airport hit a record with the most firearms detected in a year, another loaded firearm was detected and resulted in an arrest on Wednesday. A loaded Hi-Standard, Model B .22 caliber firearm along with seven rounds was detected in a man’s carry-on...
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
Leicester-based Bri’s Sweet Treats to open at Worcester Public Market
Leicester-based Bri’s Sweet Treats will soon be opening its first permanent location at the Worcester Public Market. Briana Azier, owner of the artisan chocolate and treat business, told MassLive that she would be taking over the lease for the space in the Public Market in January and would be taking a short time to build out the back, hire staff and get ready to open.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Alexandra Eckersley’s family ‘in shock’ as she is accused of leaving newborn
The family of Boston Red Sox legend and former NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley found out from the news about circumstances involving Eckersley’s daughter, Alexandra Eckersley, according to a statement from the family. Police have accused Alexandra Eckersley of leaving a newborn child in 15-degree temperatures shortly after giving birth...
Worcester Railers end 2022 with loss to Maine Mariners
WORCESTER – This particular holiday celebration has become New Year’s Evil for pro hockey here. The Railers continued the city’s lack of success on New Year’s Eve Saturday night when they lost to the Maine Mariners, 6-2. The Railers are 0-4 on Dec. 31s since they arrived in town. The Sharks and IceCats were only slightly better.
MIAA makes statement after student athlete accused of punching referee
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a full statement following a high school basketball game Wednesday where a 17-year-old student athlete is accused of punching a referee. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cohasset Police Department responded to Cohasset High School for a report of a 17-year-old player from Excel...
Red Sox hire Kyle Hudson as first base coach, finalizing 2023 staff (report)
The Red Sox appear close to finalizing their 2023 coaching staff. Boston is hiring Guardians outfield coach Kyle Hudson as its new first base coach, according to a report from Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam. Hudson, who turns 36 in the coming days, has been on Cleveland’s staff under Terry Francona for the last three seasons.
Red Sox securing quantity, betting on quality with new-look rotation featuring Corey Kluber
The addition of two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber all but finalizes the Red Sox’ 2023 rotation, and it’s a group that comes with considerable upside as well as a large amount of risk. The Red Sox now have seven main candidates for their Opening Day roster...
Reinforcements arrive at Patriots practice, but 4 key players still missing
FOXBOROUGH — On a spring-like day on the back fields at Gillette Stadium, reinforcements arrived for a beleaguered Patriots roster, but four key players were still missing. Jalen Mills (groin), Adrian Phillips (illness), Damien Harris (personal reason), and Yodny Cajuste (illness) all returned after missing Thursday’s practice, while Jack Jones (knee), Marcus Jones (concussion), Jonnu Smith (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) missed their third straight session. It’s highly unlikely that any of the four absentees will play against the Dolphins on Sunday.
