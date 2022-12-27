Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete edges Hesperia to win tourney
The Paraclete boys basketball team won a defensive battle against Hesperia 51-49 to capture the Green Bracket trophy on Friday in The Classic at Damien. The Spirits (16-1) trailed 49-48 nearing the end of the game with Hesperia in possession of the ball.
Antelope Valley Press
Felon charged with murder in shooting of USC security guard
LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday, with murder in the shooting death of a security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near USC. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced, Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
Antelope Valley Press
Report: AVUHSD can meet obligations
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District submitted a 2022-23 first interim financial report with a positive certification, meaning the District is able to meet its financial obligations for the remainder of the current fiscal year and the subsequent two fiscal years. The first interim report provides an...
Antelope Valley Press
Man must stand trial in fire that damaged San Gabriel Mission
LOS ANGELES — A man was ordered, Friday, to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly two-and-a-half years ago. Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59,...
Antelope Valley Press
County extends lease for education complex space
LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Office of Education will extend a lease with Lancaster School District for space in the Park View Educational Complex to provide training on the county educational agency’s BEST financial system. The District and the county first entered into a lease agreement for...
Antelope Valley Press
ER at hospital is keeping busy
LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey. A survey...
Antelope Valley Press
County urges precautions to guard against COVID surge
LOS ANGELES — With New Year’s Eve at hand and holiday parties on tap, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Friday, trumpeted “three simple steps” to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. “Testing before gathering, masking while indoors or in very crowded outdoor...
Antelope Valley Press
Firefighter’s family fights bid to toss suit
CHATSWORTH — The widow and children of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer shot to death by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station, in 2021, have responded to a motion by county attorneys to dismiss their case, saying in new court papers that the county and the department were on notice for years of the killer’s violent behavior.
Antelope Valley Press
Nearly 300 file suit over alleged abuse at county juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES — Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed, Dec. 20, alleges minor detainees at...
Comments / 0