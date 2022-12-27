Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antelope Valley Press
Felon charged with murder in shooting of USC security guard
LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday, with murder in the shooting death of a security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near USC. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced, Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
Antelope Valley Press
Firefighter’s family fights bid to toss suit
CHATSWORTH — The widow and children of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer shot to death by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station, in 2021, have responded to a motion by county attorneys to dismiss their case, saying in new court papers that the county and the department were on notice for years of the killer’s violent behavior.
Antelope Valley Press
Nearly 300 file suit over alleged abuse at county juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES — Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed, Dec. 20, alleges minor detainees at...
Antelope Valley Press
County urges precautions to guard against COVID surge
LOS ANGELES — With New Year’s Eve at hand and holiday parties on tap, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Friday, trumpeted “three simple steps” to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. “Testing before gathering, masking while indoors or in very crowded outdoor...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County issues cold weather alert
LANCASTER — Los Angeles County health officials, on Thursday, issued a cold weather alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in Lancaster, the Santa Clarita Valley and Mount Wilson. The alert issued by the county’s health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, warned of expected wind...
Antelope Valley Press
Explorer program is accepting new recruits
LANCASTER — Teens and young adults interested in pursuing a law enforcement career can apply for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s upcoming Explorer Academy. The Explorer Academy will tentatively begin, on Feb. 25, and run for 15 consecutive Saturdays at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The Explorer Academy is for Lancaster and Palmdale explorer recruits. Santa Clarita recruits can also apply.
Antelope Valley Press
Snowy owl found in Cypress
CYPRESS, Calif. — Snowbirds are pretty common around Southern California, during winter — except when they’re actually a bird. That’s why crowds of bird watchers have been showing up in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the North Pole, Canada and northern US states. It’s current home is a rooftop in the city of Cypress.
Antelope Valley Press
County extends lease for education complex space
LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Office of Education will extend a lease with Lancaster School District for space in the Park View Educational Complex to provide training on the county educational agency’s BEST financial system. The District and the county first entered into a lease agreement for...
