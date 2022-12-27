Mississippi man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas Day

A civil dispute over heir property led to bloodshed between two Claiborne County men on Christmas Day.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Melvin Brinner, of Claiborne County, allegedly shot and killed his brother, Donald Brinner.

Sheriff Edward Goods said deputies responded to the scene between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect was still on the scene and was taken into custody.

Melvin Brinner was taken to Claiborne County Jail, Goods said, where he remained Monday on a 48-hour hold while investigators gathered further information in order to determine appropriate charges.

Brinner will have an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday.