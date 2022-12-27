ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, MS

Mississippi man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas Day

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0jvRuf1V00

A civil dispute over heir property led to bloodshed between two Claiborne County men on Christmas Day.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Melvin Brinner, of Claiborne County, allegedly shot and killed his brother, Donald Brinner.

Sheriff Edward Goods said deputies responded to the scene between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect was still on the scene and was taken into custody.

Melvin Brinner was taken to Claiborne County Jail, Goods said, where he remained Monday on a 48-hour hold while investigators gathered further information in order to determine appropriate charges.

Brinner will have an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday.

Comments / 2

Related
darkhorsepressnow.com

16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting in Pearl

Pearl Police have arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related shooting Thursday. Pearl Investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Teen airlifted after being shot twice in abdomen

A 17-year-old was airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl Thursday afternoon. WJTV in Jackson reports that the teen was shot twice in the abdomen in an incident on Sweet Home Church Road. The shooting reportedly happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials say the teen was...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi brothers arrested after Christmas Day disturbance turns into hostage situation

A domestic disturbance on Christmas Day led to the arrest of two brothers at an address on First North Street in Vicksburg. At approximately 6:08 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the address in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they spoke with the complainant outside who explained that two friends of his, brothers Terrance Carter, 42 of Clinton, and Reginald Carter, 44 of Vicksburg, had gotten into a fight inside the house and then Terrance Carter fired a gun.
VICKSBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven

The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police chase down two armed carjacking suspects

Mississippi police chased down armed carjacking suspects and arrested one teen and a juvenile Wednesday night. At approximately 7:06 p.m., Capitol Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred on Gillespie Street in the Belhaven area. At approximately 7:14 p.m., Capitol Police officers and Hinds County Sheriff deputies spotted the...
JACKSON, MS
People

Lyft Driver Recounts Being Kidnapped and Shot 7 Times: 'I'm Not Going to Make It. This Is How I Die'

Rideshare driver Brandy Littrell's routine ride turned into a nightmare Brandy Littrell had been a rideshare driver for five years in Mississippi when, on the late morning of Nov. 2, 2021, she picked up a routine ride from an apartment complex in Jackson. The young man she picked up "just seemed like somebody that was trying to get to work," she tells PEOPLE. "He was like, 'How you doing? I need to pick up my friend and then we're going to work.'" At the first stop, he said he...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

McComb man charged with cyberthreats after being found in air duct

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after he was found inside an air duct in his home. Investigators said Roderick V. Matthews, of McComb, sent threatening messages to the victim in an ongoing investigation. Deputies went to Matthews’ home on Pioneer Drive in McComb. They said Matthews […]
MCCOMB, MS
WLBT

Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say victims who tracked down their car were shot once they found it. On Monday, authorities say the owner of a Chrysler 300 was able to use a tracking device to track their vehicle to 400 Mason Boulevard. The victim fell in behind the...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man arrested on Christmas Eve for gun and drug possession

The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of a Vicksburg resident found to be in possession of handguns and drugs on Christmas Eve. George Moore, 25, of Vicksburg was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, after attempting to flee on foot from a traffic stop on Washington Street. He was found to be in possession of two handguns, marijuana, and cocaine.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy