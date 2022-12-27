I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

Just what I’ve always wanted … cleaning up at Christmas.

It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.

It was Christmas Eve, and one of my first away from home. As a child, I had split all the key holidays between parents, but I always preferred being with my mother. My parents had divorced partly (I think) because my mother was a hopeless wife. My father wanted someone to pour the drinks and skewer the sausages at parties, then wash up at the end. My mother wanted to put up shelves and take down walls with a sledgehammer. Towards the end of her life, she had learned to drive a lorry. I still wonder why they got married.

All of this is to say, I wasn’t used to doing the rounds on Christmas Eve, so I certainly didn’t expect Judy to buy me a present.

We could tell she had been waiting for us by the speed with which she opened the front door. We sat down at her dining room table while she wandered off to put on a Christmas cassette. On the table in front of us was a plate of salmon sandwiches and a dying poinsettia. Judy then produced two presents from a plastic bag and placed them on the table, insisting we open them there and then before turning to pour the sherry. We suggested we wait until Christmas Day but when she didn’t turn around, we thought better of it. I watched my ex open his – a red jumper, in the wrong size. Then I opened mine.

It was an impossible shape to wrap, so she had sort of cocooned it in tissue paper and twisted the ends so it looked like a boiled sweet. I untwisted those ends and slid it out on to the table: it was a cleaning caddy in yellow plastic, containing a polish spray, a cleaning brush, two microfibre cloths and two types of antibacterial cleaner. Hidden underneath and wrapped in another piece of tissue was a green apron, branded with the name of a local deli.

As a child of divorced parents, you’re also often confronted with domestic situations of varying but immediate pain at a too-young age, so you quickly learn to hide how you really feel, which is to say, lie at speed. Lying is good or bad, depending on when and how you use it. “Fantastic,” I said. “I’m always running out of this sort of thing.” Then I added: “I actually don’t own an apron.” Strictly speaking, neither was untrue.

Judy said she thought they were useful given we – my ex and I – spent a lot of time together. Then: “Just think of them as ‘for the future?’”, she half-said, half-asked, while making little quotation marks in the air. Finally, she picked up her little glass of sherry and – in a way that suggested she was unused to doing it – raised it in the air. Naturally, we raised ours, too.

We finished our drinks as Judy tried to keep us talking, probably so we wouldn’t leave. I then offered to tidy away the glasses, but she shook her head. “Something for me to do when you’ve gone,” she said, and smiled. Within a few months, of course, we had broken up. I never saw Judy again, but I still use the apron.