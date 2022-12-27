ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joanna Gaines’ Number 1 Tip for Beating the Post-Holiday Blues

By Lucille Barilla
 5 days ago

After a health scare ahead of Christmas, which forced her to rest, Joanna Gaines spent the holidays closing out the year with her family. As 2022 comes to a close, many people may feel sad at the end of such a festive season. However, Joanna believes there is a way to continue uplifting oneself and carry a good feeling into 2023. Here is her number one tip on beating the post-holiday blues.

Joanna Gaines | Discovery+/Magnolia Network

What is the post-holiday blues?

The post-holiday blues can creep up after the general busyness of the season comes to a close. After weeks of preparation, happy events, food, and fun memories , getting back into day-to-day living can be challenging.

Psychology Today explains that for many, the post-holiday blues is “realizing that this mood of loss is an adjustment to less stimulation.” Some ways they suggest one can beat this feeling is by partaking in an activity that brings joy, including rereading holiday cards or calling someone instead of texting them. Most of all, anticipate the good things a new year can bring.

The Disovery+ star also has tips and tricks to ensure the new year is anticipated and enjoyed. Joanna includes her favorite advice in an article about resetting after the holidays on her Magnolia blog titled “At home.”

Joanna Gaines’ number one tip on beating the holiday blues: ‘reset’

Instead of wallowing in the fact that her home feels “a little bare,” Joanna embraces the new year as a chance to reset. “Instead, opt to embrace change in really simple ways,” she writes.

“When the gifts have been opened, the tree has been taken down, and Christmas has passed, I start to crave simplicity and fresh inspiration in my home,” Joanna explains. “There’s a moment every year after the decorations have been packed away where the house feels a little bare. But I like to see this as my opportunity to approach our home with fresh eyes.”

She continued, “A reset doesn’t mean you have to make significant purchases. Instead, opt to embrace change in really simple ways.”

Joanna suggests fresh flowers or a new scented candle for a pick-me-up. “A little goes a long way! Maybe for you, embracing change looks more like tackling a space you’ve been avoiding in your home, like your hall closet, junk drawer, or pantry,” she adds.

The ‘Fixer Upper’ star suggests slowing down


Joanna Gaines | Discovery+/Magnolia Network
Joanna suggests that welcoming the fresh slate of the new year allows her to see potential in her home, where she spends most of her time, in four primary forms: sounds, smells, colors, and textures. She writes. “I love to put a good playlist on shuffle, burn a new candle and start looking for the places in my home where I can clear clutter, incorporate new colors and add life.”

Most of all, enjoy the process, the mother of five and wife of Chip Gaines explains. Resetting is essential to welcoming all the changes the new year brings.

“Whatever this process looks like for you, don’t overwhelm yourself by thinking of this as a complete overhaul of your home,” she writes. “Rather, look at this as your opportunity to slow down, reset and embrace the clean slate of a new season. I hope that whatever this fresh start looks like for you, you will approach it with pause, purpose, and intention. Happy January!”



