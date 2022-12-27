Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in East Los Angeles, CA
East Los Angeles is a neighborhood that acts as the epicenter of its namesake region in Los Angeles, California. The neighborhood is known for its Latino heritage, which was rooted in the Hispanic diaspora during the early 20th century. It’s only a few miles from Downtown Los Angeles, making this...
travellens.co
14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA
Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
4.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Southern California
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck north of Borrego Springs early Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
foxla.com
End of year recap: Wildest police chases of 2022
LOS ANGELES - Police chases are a frequent occurrence in Southern California and we're rounding up the wildest, most bizarre, and most dramatic pursuit endings of 2022 in our end-of-the-year recap. No. 1: June 20. Making the top of the recap list is a motorcycle pursuit with a twist. A...
KTLA.com
Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area
Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
tourcounsel.com
South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California
Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
2 Men Charged with Murder in Death of SD-Connected Rapper Half Ounce
Two men were in custody Friday and facing murder charges stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include “Roll Call” from 2015, “Throw It Up” in 2017, and this year’s “Gangbangin.”
Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'
The beloved deputy's suspected killer had an extensive criminal history, leading some to say Cordero's death could have been prevented.
2urbangirls.com
Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Long Beach home
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother, and took the boy.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
foxla.com
Man shot to death outside LAPD station in South Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in custody after another man was found shot to death outside a Los Angeles Police Department station in South LA overnight, officials said. The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a back gate at the Southwest Division’s station in...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
2urbangirls.com
‘Inglewood Renaissance’ continues to displace families
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A multi-family unit is on the market directly across the street from the Intuit Dome that is being marketed as “delivered vacant” to prospective buyers. The five-unit building is located at 10205 S. Prairie Ave. with an asking price of $9,700,000 which breaks down...
2 suspects arrested, charged in murder of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown
Two men have been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a rapper and father of three in Koreatown in October.
