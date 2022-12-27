Edina hockey girls shut out Wayzata 9-0

The Edina High girls hockey team squared its Lake Conference record at 1-1-0 with a 9-0 win over the Wayzata Trojans Dec. 20 at Braemar Arena.

Kaylee Idrogo-Lam sparked Edina to victory with her first varsity hat trick. The sophomore forward completed the three-goal performance at the 2:15 mark in the second period.

By the end of the night, there were 11 Hornets on the stat sheet with goals and/or assists. Meanwhile, senior goalie and captain Uma Corniea stopped all 19 of Wayzata’s shots on goal.

Big scorers in addition to Idrogo-Lam were Lorelai Nelson with three points on two goals and one assist and Whitney Horton with two goals. Hannah Halverson created numerous scoring chances and had a goal plus two assists.

Eliza Fraley had a goal and an assist, while Stella Hankinson supplied two assists. Taylor Porthan, Camille Dubuc, Tori Anderson, Ellie Chapman and Lauren Zawoyski each had one assist.

Edina’s offense was as impressive as its defense with relentless forechecking and attention to backchecking.

Wayzata took seven penalties for 14 minutes total, while the Hornets took five penalties for 10 minutes.

Edina is ranked fourth in the state in Class AA by Let’s Play Hockey Magazine. The Hornets have only two losses this season - one to No. 1-ranked Andover and one to No. 2-ranked Minnetonka. The Hornets are playing in the Walser Invitational at Braemar Arena this week. Andover and Minnetonka are two of the participants in this annual tournament.

After the holidays, the Hornets will resume the Lake Conference portion of their schedule. They hope to win out until they play Minnetonka in a rematch at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, the Hornets host northern powerhouse Warroad at Braemar Arena.