Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
Column: This is the last column about Donald Trump you'll get from me. (Maybe.)
A columnist takes stock: Fewer boneheaded errors than in previous years. And for the year to come, a pledge to write fewer columns about Trump.
Biden begins 2023 with a stronger hand to play and a growing inclination to play it
A reelection announcement is not yet finalized. But, should it come, it may be sooner than expected.
An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war
The time is now for Ukraine to conduct a winter shaping operation to set conditions for an offensive next summer to end the war on terms favorable to Ukraine and its Western benefactors. Building on its successful fall operations in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Ukraine must take advantage of the winter freeze to put…
KEYT
Kim Jong Un calls for exponential increase in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal amid threats from South, US
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is calling for an “exponential increase” in his country’s nuclear weapons arsenal in response to what he claims are threats from South Korea and the United States, Pyongyang’s state media reported Sunday. Kim’s comments come as North Korea twice over...
KEYT
Transportation Department issues warning to Southwest Airlines to follow through on promises to passengers
The US Department of Transportation formally warned Southwest Airlines on Thursday that it will face consequences if it fails to do right by stranded and inconvenienced passengers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote in a letter to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan that officials will take action against the airline if it...
KEYT
Pakistan: 1 soldier, 4 militants killed in army operation
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The army says a military operation in Pakistan’s northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left a soldier and four fighters dead. Sunday’s development comes weeks after Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in the area, snatching police weapons, taking hostages and seizing control of the facility. The Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, have waged an insurgency over the past 15 years fighting for stricter enforcement of Islamic law in the country, the release of their members in government custody and a reduction of Pakistani military presence in the country’s former tribal regions. It was not immediately clear if the four militants killed late Saturday were from the TTP.
‘We better watch out’: NASA boss sounds alarm on Chinese moon ambitions
In an interview with POLITICO, Bill Nelson expressed confidence the U.S. can win the moon race. But he warned there is little time to lose.
KEYT
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending bill into law
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes a number of administration priorities and officially avoids a government shutdown, ending what he called a “year of historic progress.”. “It’ll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, (Violence Against Women Act)...
KEYT
Mexican authorities find strange holiday package: 4 skulls
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in central Mexico say they found a strange holiday-season package at a local airport: four human skulls being shipped to the United States. Mexico’s National Guard said Friday its officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange shapes in a cardboard box. The box was being sent from the southern city of Apaztingan in Michoacan state to an address in Manning, South Carolina. When the Guard officers opened the box, they found four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil. Apatzingan has long been dominated by the Viagras drug cartel.
KEYT
Iranian man’s death in France shakes distressed diaspora
PARIS (AP) — When a 38-year-old man anguished over the protests in Iran took his own life in the French city of Lyon this week, fellow members of the Iranian diaspora felt his pain. Three months into the anti-government protests, Iranians abroad are experiencing a spectrum of emotions. Activists and counselors hope Mohammad Moradi’s desperate act inspires others to reach out for help and to raise awareness of what’s happening in Iran. The Iranian Kurdish man arrived in France in 2019 with his wife and was pursuing a history PhD. In videos in Farsi and French recorded before his death, Moradi criticized Iran’s leadership. The recordings featured him saying, “When you see this video, I will be dead.”
KEYT
Trump wanted to trademark ‘Rigged Election!’ and other key findings from the Jan. 6 panel’s latest release
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Friday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new drop, which complements the panel’s sweeping 845-page report and is among a steady stream of transcripts released over the past week, includes interviews with some of the most intriguing figures in the committee’s probe into the US Capitol attack.
KEYT
Beijing gives Hong Kong leader more power in security cases
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader will have the power to decide whether foreign lawyers can be involved in national security cases in the city. The decision made Friday by Beijing could effectively block a prominent pro-democracy publisher from hiring a British barrister for his high-profile trial. China’s Xinhua news agency says the country’s top legislative body made a legal interpretation that targets overseas lawyers who do not normally practice in the city. It’s the sixth time the Communist-ruled national government has stepped into the legal affairs of the former British colony, which was promised judicial independence when it returned to China in 1997.
KEYT
Jan. 6 takeaways: Final revelations from investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Destroyed documents. Suggestions of pardoning violent rioters. Quiet talks among cabinet officials about whether then-President Donald Trump should be removed from office. Interview transcripts released by House investigators in recent days — more than 100 so far — give further insight into the Jan. 6, 2021,...
KEYT
Release of Trump’s federal tax returns ushers in a charged new era of presidential oversight
House Democrats are set to release former President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns Friday morning, ushering in a charged new era of presidential oversight. The release comes days before Republicans, who won a majority in November’s midterm elections, take control of the House and begin a series of promised investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration and his son, Hunter Biden.
KEYT
Trump’s taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
The release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns show he maintained a bank account in China through 2017, his first year in the White House. Trump had claimed he closed the account before running for president. Trump also reported making no charitable donations in 2020, his final year in the White House. It’s unclear whether the totals include Trump’s pledge to donate his $400,000 annual presidential salary to the federal government. Trump pledged payback after the release of his tax returns Friday by a Democratic-controlled House committee. He says, “The Radical Left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”
