ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Chilly today, a lot warmer tomorrow

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rrh2q_0jvRswZM00

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and a lot warmer. Highs in the upper-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. An isolated severe storm is possible. Low: 62. High: 72. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 56. High: 68. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 52. High: 69. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 53. High: 71. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 72. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Monday Midday Forecast: Chilly to start week, warmer by Wednesday

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers in northern areas. Mostly sunny with no chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-40s north to mid-50s south. Wind: W 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows in the low-20s. Wind: N 10 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny […]
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities in East Texas looking for woman accused of using co-worker’s debit card information to make Cash App payments

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Texarkana Police Department said on Tuesday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a co-workers debit card information to make Cash App transactions. A felony warrant has been issued for Kenya Moore, and officials said she told detectives she would turn herself in on Dec. 7, […]
TEXARKANA, TX
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

This week will see a slow, steady climb toward some unseasonably warm temperatures by New Year’s weekend. Tuesday will see sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s, according to forecasters. Mostly dry weather is expected through the workweek with highs approaching 50 degrees by Friday....
WWL-AMFM

Frigid temps gone for the rest of the year

We can stop worrying about wrapping pipes and frozen conditions for the rest of this year. “It’s the last week of 2022! We’ll begin to transition back to a warmer than normal pattern by Wednesday,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecast.
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested in Henderson County for drug charge

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County for a drug charge, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday on Henderson County Road 1400 after the driver reportedly committed a traffic violation. Officials said they found possible methamphetamine in the vehicle. Jake Smalley […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Minor arrested after person dies of gunshot wound in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police. Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody without incident […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy