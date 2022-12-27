Tuesday Midday Forecast: Chilly today, a lot warmer tomorrow

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and a lot warmer. Highs in the upper-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. An isolated severe storm is possible. Low: 62. High: 72. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 56. High: 68. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 52. High: 69. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 53. High: 71. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 72. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.