Overton, TX

KTRE

City of Overton, VFD deal with resignations, funding

DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Keeping Fitness Resolutions

Keeping Fitness Resolutions
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KTRE

SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens prepared for the arctic cold front that came through the area throughout the holiday. Dr. David Creech Director of SFA Gardens says a gardener’s work is never finished, and this reigns true during this arctic cold front throughout the holiday weekend. Creech says...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Gregg County Commissioner's Court

Gregg County Commissioner's Court
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Tyler hospital accepting donated milk to help mothers feed infants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances has implemented a new program to the community for mothers who may be struggling to feed their infants. ‘Donor Milk to Go’ is the name of the program that allows mothers to donate their breast milk in order to help infants in need.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

A Better East Texas: A happier New Year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have experienced an incredible year of highs and lows and if you are like me, I am ready for a quieter and more level 2023. The holidays give us the opportunity to come together and share and love and consider the future of our friends and family. Hopefully, you have had that opportunity.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Gregg County commissioners adjust base salary for DA’s office

Gregg County commissioners adjust base salary for DA's office
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Bishop of Tyler calls on faithful to pray for Pope Benedict XVI

Bishop of Tyler calls on faithful to pray for Pope Benedict XVI
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Tyler High Lions go undefeated in the Wagstaff Classic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler High Lions ended their Wagstaff Classic run with a perfect record after their win against Brownsboro last night. With their big plays and physicality they were able to effectively contain their opponent. The Lions never trailed in this matchup. The bright spot for Brownsboro...
TYLER, TX

