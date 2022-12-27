ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict

CNN — US drivers have never seen a year quite like 2022. Wild price swings at the gas pump throughout the year make predicting prices for 2023 even more difficult. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that it sparked on Russian oil sent the price of crude soaring in February at the beginning of the conflict. And even though relatively little Russian crude oil was ever exported to US refineries, the fact that oil prices are set on global commodity markets meant that US drivers were not spared a spike in gas prices.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRAL

Here's what could tip the global economy into recession in 2023

CNN — The global economy has endured a tough year, with decades-high inflation sapping post-lockdown spending and pushing central banks to hike borrowing costs at an unprecedented clip to bring it under control. Their campaign to manage prices may be working — but potentially at a sizable cost in...
WRAL

What got really expensive this year, and what got cheaper

CNN — It's been a tough year for US consumers, who battled decades-high inflation for the majority of the year and even saw gas prices hit $5 in June. The latest inflation data, not adjusted for seasonal swings, shows price hikes have now slowed to 7.1% for the year through November, after hitting a pandemic-era peak of 9.1% in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

Ruble hits 8-month low against dollar, as falling oil prices and sanctions bite

CNN — Russia's currency hit an eight-month low Thursday, adding to sharp declines in December as global oil prices fell, and Western sanctions targeted Russia's energy sector. The ruble hovered below 72 to the dollar, down 18% from the start of the month, and its weakest level since late...
The Hill

An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war

The time is now for Ukraine to conduct a winter shaping operation to set conditions for an offensive next summer to end the war on terms favorable to Ukraine and its Western benefactors.   Building on its successful fall operations in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Ukraine must take advantage of the winter freeze to put…
WRAL

Unanswered questions about Trump's tax returns

CNN — After years of legal battles, pontificating and theorizing, former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are now part of the public record. Many critics and political opponents have theorized that Trump fought the public disclosure of his tax returns because they potentially provided evidence of illegal or politically damaging behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL

China has abandoned its zero-Covid policy. What will the economy look like in 2023?

CNN — As China moves ever closer to fully reemerging from three years of government-imposed Covid isolation and reintegrating with the world, economic expectations are high. Beijing's recent pivot from its stringent zero-Covid strategy — which had long choked businesses — is expected to inject vitality into the world's second-largest economy next year.
WRAL

Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines

WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL

Follow the New Year around the world

CNN — Get out of your East Coast mentality, America. Not everyone starts their New Year when you do. The Pacific Island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati were the first to see in the new year -- when it was still 5 a.m. on December 31 on the East Coast of the United States and 11 a.m. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time, the global standard). New Zealand was next, an hour later.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy