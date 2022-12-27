Read full article on original website
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Doc Martin fans horrified as Martin Clunes left fighting for his life in horror car crash in final ever episode
DOC Martin fans were left horrified after Martin Clunes' titular character was left fighting for his life in a horror car crash in the final ever episode. The ITV series came to an end a few weeks ago, but fans were treated to one last hoorah with the Christmas Special.
Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan announces pregnancy
Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is expecting her first child with husband Dan Acraman. The soap star shared the wonderful news on Instagram that she is pregnant three months after tying the knot with Dan back in September. Alongside a photo showing her baby bump, the actress wrote: "I thought...
EastEnders confirms 2023 gunshot drama in Phil and Keeble story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed there will be gunshot drama in Albert Square as Phil Mitchell scrambles to rescue Kat Slater and her son Tommy Moon. As fans will know, Phil has repeatedly found himself at odds with corrupt police officer DCI Keeble, who has held a grudge against the Mitchell family after Eric murdered her father in the 1970's.
Coronation Street's Jacob Hay to be beaten up by dad Damon in 2023 story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Jacob Hay will be beaten up by his father, Damon, in new Coronation Street episodes that air at the beginning of 2023. Damon entered Weatherfiled earlier this month, pressuring Nick into giving him a job at the Bistro by reminding him of the money he loaned him (via Harvey) in order to save the business.
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death
As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
People left stunned after noticing Matthew Perry's hand while re-watching Friends
People have been left gobsmacked after noticing something unusual about Matthew Perry's hand in Friends. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, viewers of the show have been left shocked after having realised that they never noticed the detail before. Friends fans will know that in one episode of the show, we learn...
Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa
Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
John Bird: Actor and comedian hailed as ‘one of the greatest satirists’ dies aged 86
Actor and comedian John Bird has died aged 86.Tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow performers alike, with Rory Bremner describing him as “one of the greatest satirists”.The pair - alongside the late John Fortune, made up the trio of the iconic TV series Bremner, Bird and Fortune.Running between 1999 and 2009, it was nominated for numerous Bafta Awards across its 16 seasons.Bird’s impressive career, of course, stretches back further than the 90s.He was part of the satire boom in the Sixties and appeared regularly in shows including That Was The Week That Was.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More John Bird death: Rory Bremner pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ and ‘modest’ comedianRory Bremner pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ John Bird: ‘The most wonderful of minds’Miriam Margolyes reveals why she finds Harry Potter fame ‘odd’
June Blair, 'Ozzie & Harriet' Star and Playboy Playmate, Dies at 89
June Blair, a popular pinup in the '50s who married into the wholesome Nelson family, died December 4 at 89. Blair's death was announced by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook. Blair, born October 20, 1933, in San Francisco, was a flame-haired pinup girl who achieved national attention as...
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
General Hospital’s Sonya Eddy shared heartbreaking last posts about her late father weeks before her death at 55
GENERAL Hospital's Sonya Eddy shared a tragic post about her late father just weeks before her untimely death at 55. The late actress wrote: "Miss you every day," in the now-heartbreaking Instagram caption before close friend Octavia Spencer confirmed her passing on Tuesday. "I was thinking abt our trip to...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Jean Smart opens up about being ‘very lonely’ after husband’s unexpected death
Jean Smart has opened up about grief a year and a half after the death of her husband.The Hacks star was in the middle of shooting the Emmy-nominated comedy’s debut season in March 2021 when her husband, Richard Gilliland, died unexpectedly of a heart condition, aged 71.“He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without,” she said at the time, adding that she never would’ve “dreamed” it would’ve happened “so soon”. Now, more than a year after his passing, Smart, 71, spoke with Rolling Stone about the loneliness of her “new life”.“I find...
