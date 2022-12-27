The Real Deal: How to save on travel snacks

Are you packing up the kids and heading somewhere great this week?

Be prepared for the food stops and the charges that come with it.

News 12 's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman gives us The Real Deal on how to save by packing your own.

Airport prices seem sky high when you try to buy just a few snacks and beverages.

The Port Authority of New York is trying to crack down on price gauging by only allowing a 10% increase on what an off airport vendor would charge.

A tuna sandwich, chips and water can cost about $17 at the airport, compared to less than $3 if prepared at home.

Traveling by car? Instead of stopping at every rest stop. Pack a bento box with pre-measured chips, cookies, sandwiches and drinks.

If you have a story idea, question or tip, click here to reach out to Janice.