Attorney General James issues warning to parents on child medication price-gouging

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A new warning from New York Attorney General Letitia James about price-gouging of kids' fever-reducing medications amid the current shortage.

Attorney General James released a statement saying in part, "The last thing any family needs when a child spikes a fever or is in pain is to be price gouged on the medication they need. I am putting profiteers seeking to take advantage of this shortage on notice."

Doctors say to help reduce your child's fever, give them soup, warm baths, keep them hydrated and not over-layering them with blankets can help their temperature get back to normal.

