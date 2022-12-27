College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Tuesday, Dec. 27)

Here's a quick look at the college football bowl games on today, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

The college football bowl season continues with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. All four will be played in the southern part of the country, including two games in Alabama.

Related: College Football Predictions for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game

So if you're wondering " What college football bowl games are on today? " know this: There are four involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Note: Games are ordered by start time and all times are ET. The r ankings listed are from the final College Football Playoff rankings.

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo (Montgomery, Ala.) , 12 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

The winner of this game finishes above .500 for the season. It's also the first-ever meeting between these teams and it's extra special for Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who will go up against his former team (played at Buffalo from 2017-21).

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State (Dallas) , 3:15 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

It has been a while (1977) since these teams have faced each other. Both Memphis and Utah State were unable to replicate their 2021 success but the bowl game presents an opportunity to finish on the right side of .500.

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (Birmingham, Ala.) , 6:45 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

These Carolina schools are separated by less than four hours but this will be their first-ever encounter. It's the end of an era for Coastal Carolina with the Chanticleers undergoing a coaching change and prolific quarterback Grayson McCall playing in his final game for the program. East Carolina is looking to cap off its best season in nearly a decade. Oh, and there should be plenty of offense too.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State (Phoenix) , 10:15 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

This is a matchup of teams in transition between a coaching change for Wisconsin and extending personnel departures for both teams. Between the lack of continuity and inexperienced quarterbacks that will be running both offenses, points may be hard to come by in Chase Field.

How to Watch College Football This Season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Networks, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

Podcast: Early National Signing Day Recap, Bowl Previews (Dec. 21-28), and the Future of College Football's Calendar in December