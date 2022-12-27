ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Tuesday, Dec. 27)

By Mark Ross
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruGon_0jvRsF3T00

Here's a quick look at the college football bowl games on today, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

The college football bowl season continues with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. All four will be played in the southern part of the country, including two games in Alabama.

Related: College Football Predictions for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game

So if you're wondering " What college football bowl games are on today? " know this: There are four involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Note: Games are ordered by start time and all times are ET. The r ankings listed are from the final College Football Playoff rankings.

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo (Montgomery, Ala.) , 12 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

The winner of this game finishes above .500 for the season. It's also the first-ever meeting between these teams and it's extra special for Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who will go up against his former team (played at Buffalo from 2017-21).

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State (Dallas) , 3:15 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

It has been a while (1977) since these teams have faced each other. Both Memphis and Utah State were unable to replicate their 2021 success but the bowl game presents an opportunity to finish on the right side of .500.

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (Birmingham, Ala.) , 6:45 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

These Carolina schools are separated by less than four hours but this will be their first-ever encounter. It's the end of an era for Coastal Carolina with the Chanticleers undergoing a coaching change and prolific quarterback Grayson McCall playing in his final game for the program. East Carolina is looking to cap off its best season in nearly a decade. Oh, and there should be plenty of offense too.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State (Phoenix) , 10:15 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

This is a matchup of teams in transition between a coaching change for Wisconsin and extending personnel departures for both teams. Between the lack of continuity and inexperienced quarterbacks that will be running both offenses, points may be hard to come by in Chase Field.

How to Watch College Football This Season
fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Networks, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

Podcast: Early National Signing Day Recap, Bowl Previews (Dec. 21-28), and the Future of College Football's Calendar in December

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game

No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday. The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Here's The Most-Watched College Football Bowl Game So Far

The numbers are in for college football's bowl games heading into the New Year's Six and it looks like Thursday night's game drew the biggest audience. Per SportsMediaWatch.com, the Cheez-It Bowl battle between traditional powers Oklahoma and Florida State drew a 5.4 million viewer audience, a good bit more than last year's matchup between Clemson and Iowa State in the same window.
KANSAS STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy