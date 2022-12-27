ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New York Post

Nets’ Ben Simmons staying on an even keel during team’s win streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ben Simmons — listed as questionable Saturday — pushed through a non-COVID illness to start in the Nets’ 123-106 New Year’s Eve rout of the Hornets. It was the Nets’ NBA-best 11th straight win. But Simmons wasn’t getting too high over the streak, just as he hadn’t gotten too low during his earlier struggles. Those are lessons he has learned comparing and contrasting the Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, with the 76ers squad he asked to trade him last season. “It’s not getting too carried away knowing we have a long year and guys understand that,”...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Conspiracy theory: Are Pistons losing national TV game as punishment?

The Detroit Pistons had one national television appearance scheduled for this season. However, the day after a bench-clearing scuffle with the Orlando Magic, that game was removed from the national schedule. Coincidence?. The Pistons have never been a favorite of the national television networks, even when they were very good....
DETROIT, MI
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
FanSided

Miami football plan B if Cormani McClain signs elsewhere

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain remains committed to the Miami football program after not signing a National Letter of Intent during the Early National Signing Period last week. Gaby Urrutia of Inside the U reported on Thursday that Miami has an alternative if McClain signs with another college football program. Four-star...
GEORGIA STATE
