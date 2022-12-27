Read full article on original website
Columbus Weather: Gray, rainy New Year's Eve on tap
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! We are trending well above normal temperatures through the middle of the workweek. High temperatures climb to the mid-60s on Tuesday. Unfortunately, these warm winter conditions are going to be paired with multiple rounds of rain. Starting Saturday morning, showers will continue to move across the area ahead of a cold front. Most of the rain is out of here by the afternoon, but a few pop-ups aren’t out of the question. Some patchy fog is likely this morning; give yourself extra time if you’re hitting the road early. Temperatures climb to the low 50s this afternoon. A spotty shower or two kick off the new year with highs once again in the 50s Sunday afternoon.
Columbus Weather: Scattered showers today, steadier rain Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mild Friday with a few spotty showers then steadier rain for Saturday. Mild and mainly dry start to the new year with more rain on the way before temps drop closer to normal. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. FRIDAY: Mostly...
Columbus Weather: Ice and snow melts as warmup continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More melting will happen Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. More clouds are expected and it will be dry. Rain is returning soon. A lot of snow and ice melted on Wednesday due to the sun and temps warming into the mid-40s. A few rain...
Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
Sports Betting Vocabulary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan 1. 2023, before you place your bet do you know sports betting terms?. Hollywood Casino assist. general manager Erich Zimny breaks down the terms of sports betting with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
A tale of two fan bases, Ohio State and Georgia 'super fans' prepare for Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 bleeds Scarlet and Gray. But University of Georgia fans are among the Columbus community. The Central Ohio Chapter of the University of Georgia Alumni has been around for decades. Every football season the group of fans meets at bars and restaurants to watch the Bulldogs play, and that would be no different on Saturday.
City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount
Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
Comedian Dale Jones host the Funny Bone on New Year's Eve
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — Get ready to laugh your way into 2023. Comedian Dale Jones discusses his upcoming New Year's Eve show at the Funny Bone with Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana and Phil Kelly. Dale Jones will be performing at the Funny Bone on Dec. 30 and Dec....
OSU-Georgia: Several Buckeyes unavailable for Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — No big surprises in the OSU injury report. We already knew offensive stars TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were going to miss Saturday's Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia. Below is the rest of the list:. Game Time Decision. Scott, Gee. Unavailable. Babb, Kamryn. Caffey, T.C. Cleveland, Corban.
2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
No mail, no housing, no Carvana car titles are tips Problem Solvers tackled in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When ABC 6 says, “We’re on your side,” we mean it. More people contacted ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in 2022 and received great results. Multi-award-winning journalist Lisa Rantala digs deeper into viewer tips and concerns to help raise awareness and even create change in the community.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Bell from Licking County Humane Society
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Bell from the Licking County Humane Society!. Help find this Boxer/Pitbull mix her fur-ever home. This adorable 10-year-old girl does great with kids and is eager to meet her new family. She would need a home without other animals. Bell would love a family...
Buckeye fan writes song about 'Peach Bowl'
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — In The Football Fever, the Buckeyes take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. Buckeye fan Don Cary discusses writing the "Peach Bowl' song with Good Day Columbus' Phil Kelly and Cameron Fontana.
Newborns at OSU Wexner wrapped in 'Beat Georgia' swaddles ahead of the Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Baby buckeyes born this week at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will be wrapped in a Beat Georgia swaddle. In honor of the College Football Playoff semifinal game this Saturday, newborns at the medical center were wrapped in Beat Georgia swaddles and hats that say "buckeye baby."
Buckeyes prediction: 'Peach Bowl' Ohio State vs. Georgia Bulldogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In the Football Fever, former buckeye Jimmie Bell shares his insight and prediction on Ohio State versus Georgia Bulldogs in the "Peach Bowl' with Good Day Columbus Jackie Orozco, Maria Durant, and Karaline Cohen.. Jimmie's prediction:. Buckeyes 39 to Georgia Bulldogs 33. Karaline's prediction:. Buckeyes...
OSU can't finish off upset of Georgia
Once all-world Marvin Harrison Jr. went out of the game, you couldn't help but wonder if Ohio State could hold on to the lead. The Buckeyes already had squandered a 14-point margin in the first half; would they do it again in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl, with a trip to the College Football Playoff championship game on the line?
Worthington Cafe owner setting goals to open multiple locations in one year
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A local chef with a lofty goal of opening two businesses within one year is on the way to achieving his dreams! Chef Avishar Barua and Executive owner of Joya's Cafe joins Good Day Columbus along with Chef Blaine Smith to share how he pivoted from a dual-degree in Pre-Med and Psychology to a new venture following his passion into the kitchen!
OSU-Georgia Notebook: Peach Bowl coaches aiming to stick to their weekend routines
(WSYX) -- Many people like December because of the holidays, time with friends and family and a few days away from work. MUST WATCH | OSU's Kamryn Babb narrates Peach Bowl hype trailer. "I'm really pleased with the way we've practiced, how our guys have gone at it," he said....
